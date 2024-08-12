CXG wins big with Nando’s

DSG (Digital Solutions Group), in partnership with Nando’s, has been named Best CX Team of the Year in the Transformation category of this year’s Customer Experience Africa awards.

Brandon Meszaros, CEO of Customer Experience Group, a member of DSG, says,\: “Being recognised as the Best Customer Experience Team for 2024, for their omni-channel support of the internal and external touchpoints of the Nando’s brand across the EMEA region, is an immense honour. Having worked with Nando’s for the past 24 years, I personally remain proud of our team, we remain hyper-focused on supporting Nando’s engagements and interactions and are cognisant our critical role plays in nurturing Customer relationships and lifetime value.”

Daryl Shapiro, Nando’s head of customer care, comments: “Technically, CXG and the Nando’s team leverages an intelligent omni-channel stack, that enhances superior experiences, focuses on service and delivery categories personalisation, all managed with a partner-based focus that delivers sales order conversions at 70%, significant average basket values, with the partnership yielding close to R1,8-billion in sales.

“Business intelligence continues to support an extensive set of integrated dashboards, underpinned by reporting and insights generated by Power BI and Excel-based process hybrid . Effectively delivering Nando’s specific, deep domain insights and actionable intelligence.

“People love their Nando’s, and they also love customer service that’s on point, on time, and on brand,” he adds. “When Nando’s customers interact with our team, they’re generally hungry to start with – and it’s our job to ensure that they don’t get ‘hangry’. I am proud of our team that manage first to last mile engagements and conversations, servicing a significant quantum of interactions per month, all geared to supporting superior Customer experiences, Nando’s brand authenticity and a seamless connection.”

Meszaros continues: “The CXG and Nando’s team remains a force for social good, and is playing in a significant part in addressing South Africa’s systemic unemployment challenge. In partnership with the Maharishi Invincibility Institute – South Africa’s first virtually fee-free conscious based education university – our ‘learn and earn’ model enables students to earn, learning and gain value work experience that supports future employment. We are proud of our of our ongoing approach that creates meaningful experience that changes lives.”