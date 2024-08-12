ERP System Software Assistant

ERP System Software Assistant – Automotive / Commercial Industry – Kempton Park

Accelerate your career with a leading truck manufacturing company in Kempton Park as an ERP System Software Assistant in the Automotive/Commercial industry. We are looking for a tech-savvy professional with a keen eye for detail to support our ERP systems, ensuring seamless integration and efficiency across all operations. In this role, you’ll assist in optimizing our software processes, troubleshoot system issues, and work closely with various departments to enhance productivity. If you have a passion for technology, experience in ERP systems, and a drive to contribute to a high-performance environment, this is your chance to join a forward-thinking company that values innovation and excellence.

Job Description

Assist with ongoing maintenance of existing software products and to participate in the development of new and enhanced ERP system products and solutions.

Work closely with various team members to use and enhance support tools, learn effective troubleshooting techniques and increase product knowledge.

Communication and problem-solving skills to deliver support services for business applications

The successful candidate for the role will be responsible for the following systems/apps (but not limited):

– SAP

– Evolve

– Xperteck

Providing application support to users Answer, Identify issues and Provide suggestions and long-term solutions.

To provide proactive support to internal staff, and external customers: Analyse recurring incidents on the service desk and solve through interaction with key stakeholders.

Investigate and analyse system issues to determine cause of issues and appropriate corrective action.

Provide system knowledge and consultancy for divisional and cross-divisional projects ensuring that business process requirements are met, and best practice is achieved.

Pre and post information systems implementation, and support with process owners.

Contribute to the Help Desk knowledge base, Add quality articles relating to Problem Resolution pertaining to new, existing projects, types and Sub Types.

Review and recommend continuous improvement of the systems and support processes.

Document technical information and processes for existing and newly developed functionality to provide suitable and up-to-date system support.

Maintain data quality and integrity within the system.

Ensure all critical services/systems are monitored.

Provide clear, professional, informative and appropriate communication to colleagues, customers and suppliers.

Carry out system maintenance tasks and processes to agreed schedules.

Supplier management: Manage relationships with approved suppliers 1st/2nd level support.

Log calls.

Assign priority to calls low, medium, urgent, high, critical.

Update system in real time.

Problem analysis – identify recurring problems and report in weekly meeting Alert Management.

Use and update the knowledge base of the system.

Requirements

Diploma / Certificate in Information Technology: System support or similar.

Solid experience of supporting and maintaining production computer systems in a customer facing support environment of at least 5 years.

Experience in database systems, reporting and query tools.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills at all levels of the business with technical and non-technical staff.

Effective time management skills and ability to prioritise work assignments.

Analytical.

Ability to solve problems.

Able to build and maintain business relationships.

Desire to learn and grow within the organisation.

Strong team player.

Desired Skills:

Problem Solving

Build and Maintain business relationship

Strong Team Player

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Allowance and Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position