Front End Developer at Ntice Search

Job Title: Front-End Developer

Location: Durban

About Us: We are a dynamic and ambitious family-owned export trading business with a strong presence in the international market

Role Overview: We are on the lookout for a skilled and experienced Front-End Developer to join our passionate team of six developers. You will be working on “Gateway,” our next-generation online ordering and logistics platform designed to simplify and streamline container exports, particularly for consolidated mixed FMCG consignments. Launched in 2018, Gateway has been instrumental in our operations, and we are now poised for an exciting phase of development to enhance its value for our customers and suppliers

Key Responsibilities:

Develop significant new application interfaces and features, including supplier inventory and pricing management

Improve product search and redesign workflows to enhance product visibility and user experience

Revamp the current application dashboard for a more intuitive user experience, integrating targeted product information and marketing content

Enhance existing functionality and features to improve application efficiency

Implement pixel-perfect, flexible styling to elevate platform aesthetics

Collaborate with stakeholders to influence the UX and UI design of new features

Standardize code base for layouts, styling, and components

Create administration interfaces for configuration tables lacking a UI

Required Skills and Experience:

Expertise in JavaScript

Strong UI and UX design capabilities

Proficiency in HTML styling with Less

At least 7 years of development experience

Experience with Angular/AngularJS

Familiarity with AdobeXD, Figma, Inkscape, or similar tools is advantageous

Ideal Characteristics:

Attention to detail with a focus on pixel perfection

High standards of discipline and quality

Creative and innovative mindset

Enjoyment of challenges and pushing boundaries

Excellent communication skills

Detail-oriented and meticulous

Salary: Competitive and based on experience

Desired Skills:

