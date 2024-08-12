Front End Developer at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Job Title: Front-End Developer
Location: Durban
About Us: We are a dynamic and ambitious family-owned export trading business with a strong presence in the international market
Role Overview: We are on the lookout for a skilled and experienced Front-End Developer to join our passionate team of six developers. You will be working on “Gateway,” our next-generation online ordering and logistics platform designed to simplify and streamline container exports, particularly for consolidated mixed FMCG consignments. Launched in 2018, Gateway has been instrumental in our operations, and we are now poised for an exciting phase of development to enhance its value for our customers and suppliers
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop significant new application interfaces and features, including supplier inventory and pricing management
- Improve product search and redesign workflows to enhance product visibility and user experience
- Revamp the current application dashboard for a more intuitive user experience, integrating targeted product information and marketing content
- Enhance existing functionality and features to improve application efficiency
- Implement pixel-perfect, flexible styling to elevate platform aesthetics
- Collaborate with stakeholders to influence the UX and UI design of new features
- Standardize code base for layouts, styling, and components
- Create administration interfaces for configuration tables lacking a UI
Required Skills and Experience:
- Expertise in JavaScript
- Strong UI and UX design capabilities
- Proficiency in HTML styling with Less
- At least 7 years of development experience
- Experience with Angular/AngularJS
- Familiarity with AdobeXD, Figma, Inkscape, or similar tools is advantageous
Ideal Characteristics:
- Attention to detail with a focus on pixel perfection
- High standards of discipline and quality
- Creative and innovative mindset
- Enjoyment of challenges and pushing boundaries
- Excellent communication skills
- Detail-oriented and meticulous
Salary: Competitive and based on experience
Desired Skills:
- Front
- End
- Developer