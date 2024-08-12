Full Stack C#.Net Developer (PTA) – Gauteng Faerie Glen

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR coding talents are being sought by an Insurance Specialist in Pretoria as their next Full Stack C#.Net Developer to maintain and develop their proprietary in-house software stack. The ideal candidate must have 4-7 years’ work experience with the following: C#, ASP.NET, MVC 5, .NET Core, Angular, SQL Server, SQL SSMS, Visual Studio, VS Code, Windows Server, Java, Android Native (Java), Flutter, GitHub and RESTful APIs. Any prior experience with debit order integration will prove beneficial.

REQUIREMENTS:

4 – 7 Years’ experience with –

C#.

ASP.NET.

MVC 5, .NET Core.

Angular.

MS SQL Server.

SQL SSMS.

Visual Studio and VS Code experience.

Windows Server Experience (Extensive)

Good understanding of the full development lifecycle.

Java development experience.

Strong Android Native (Java) development experience.

Flutter experience.

DevOps / Version Control (GitHub).

RESTful API integration.

Advantageous –

Prior debit order integration experience.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Full

Stack

C

Learn more/Apply for this position