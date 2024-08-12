Full Stack Developer / Senior PHP Developer – Remote Remote

As a Full Stack Developer at the company, you will play a key role in designing, developing, and maintaining the company’s web applications.

You will work closely with their cross-functional team to implement new features, improve performance, and ensure the highest level of security and user experience.

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain web applications using PHP (>7) and PHP frameworks such as Laravel.

Build dynamic and responsive user interfaces using JavaScript and JS frameworks like VueJS 2/3, jQuery (or React).

Collaborate with the team to design and implement RESTful API integrations.

Manage and optimize relational databases, particularly MySQL.

Utilize version control systems, primarily Git, for efficient collaboration and code management.

Ensure code quality through object-oriented programming (OOP) principles and best practices in HTML and CSS.

Maintain and deploy applications on Unix-based systems, including Linux.

Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.

Troubleshoot and debug issues in a timely manner.

Requirements:

Proficient in PHP (>7) and PHP frameworks such as Laravel.

Strong experience with JavaScript and JS frameworks like VueJS 2/3, jQuery (or React).

Solid understanding of object-oriented programming and proficient in HTML and CSS.

Experience with relational databases, particularly MySQL.

Familiarity with version control systems, especially Git.

Experience with RESTful API integrations.

Comfortable working with Unix-based systems, including Linux.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

Preferred Qualifications:

A degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

Experience with AWS or other cloud services.

Previous experience in the proptech industry.

Why Join the company:

Opportunity to work in a pioneering and fast-growing proptech company.

Collaborative and innovative work environment.

Continuous learning and professional growth opportunities.

Competitive salary and benefits package.

