Full Stack Developer / Senior PHP Developer – Remote Remote

Aug 12, 2024

As a Full Stack Developer at the company, you will play a key role in designing, developing, and maintaining the company’s web applications.

You will work closely with their cross-functional team to implement new features, improve performance, and ensure the highest level of security and user experience.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and maintain web applications using PHP (>7) and PHP frameworks such as Laravel.
  • Build dynamic and responsive user interfaces using JavaScript and JS frameworks like VueJS 2/3, jQuery (or React).
  • Collaborate with the team to design and implement RESTful API integrations.
  • Manage and optimize relational databases, particularly MySQL.
  • Utilize version control systems, primarily Git, for efficient collaboration and code management.
  • Ensure code quality through object-oriented programming (OOP) principles and best practices in HTML and CSS.
  • Maintain and deploy applications on Unix-based systems, including Linux.
  • Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.
  • Troubleshoot and debug issues in a timely manner.

Requirements:

  • Proficient in PHP (>7) and PHP frameworks such as Laravel.
  • Strong experience with JavaScript and JS frameworks like VueJS 2/3, jQuery (or React).
  • Solid understanding of object-oriented programming and proficient in HTML and CSS.
  • Experience with relational databases, particularly MySQL.
  • Familiarity with version control systems, especially Git.
  • Experience with RESTful API integrations.
  • Comfortable working with Unix-based systems, including Linux.
  • Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
  • Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • A degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
  • Experience with AWS or other cloud services.
  • Previous experience in the proptech industry.

Why Join the company:

  • Opportunity to work in a pioneering and fast-growing proptech company.
  • Collaborative and innovative work environment.
  • Continuous learning and professional growth opportunities.
  • Competitive salary and benefits package.

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • laravel
  • Fullstack
  • RESTful API integrations
  • JavaScript

Learn more/Apply for this position