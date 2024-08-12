Full Stack Developer / Senior PHP Developer – Remote Remote

As a Full Stack Developer at the company, you will play a key role in designing, developing, and maintaining the company’s web applications.
You will work closely with their cross-functional team to implement new features, improve performance, and ensure the highest level of security and user experience.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain web applications using PHP (>7) and PHP frameworks such as Laravel.
- Build dynamic and responsive user interfaces using JavaScript and JS frameworks like VueJS 2/3, jQuery (or React).
- Collaborate with the team to design and implement RESTful API integrations.
- Manage and optimize relational databases, particularly MySQL.
- Utilize version control systems, primarily Git, for efficient collaboration and code management.
- Ensure code quality through object-oriented programming (OOP) principles and best practices in HTML and CSS.
- Maintain and deploy applications on Unix-based systems, including Linux.
- Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.
- Troubleshoot and debug issues in a timely manner.
Requirements:
- Proficient in PHP (>7) and PHP frameworks such as Laravel.
- Strong experience with JavaScript and JS frameworks like VueJS 2/3, jQuery (or React).
- Solid understanding of object-oriented programming and proficient in HTML and CSS.
- Experience with relational databases, particularly MySQL.
- Familiarity with version control systems, especially Git.
- Experience with RESTful API integrations.
- Comfortable working with Unix-based systems, including Linux.
- Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
- Excellent communication and teamwork skills.
Preferred Qualifications:
- A degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
- Experience with AWS or other cloud services.
- Previous experience in the proptech industry.
Why Join the company:
- Opportunity to work in a pioneering and fast-growing proptech company.
- Collaborative and innovative work environment.
- Continuous learning and professional growth opportunities.
- Competitive salary and benefits package.
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- laravel
- Fullstack
- RESTful API integrations
- JavaScript