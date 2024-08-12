Intermediate Business Anayst

Our clients seek a highly skilled and motivated Business Analyst with experience in Business Intelligence (BI) and reporting to join their dynamic team in Bryanston. The ideal candidate will play a critical role in bridging the gap between business needs and technology solutions, ensuring the delivery of actionable insights and effective reporting. The role requires a professional who is detail-oriented, analytical, and possesses excellent communication skills to work effectively within a hybrid working model.

Key Responsibilities:

Requirements Gathering & Analysis: Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business needs and translate them into detailed technical requirements. Conduct gap analysis to identify areas for improvement and recommend BI-driven solutions.

Business Intelligence: Assist in the design, development, and maintenance of BI solutions that support decision-making across the organization. Develop data models and perform data analysis to extract meaningful insights that align with business objectives.

Reporting: Create, modify, and maintain a variety of reports and dashboards using BI tools such as Power BI, Tableau, or QlikView. Ensure the accuracy and reliability of data presented in reports and dashboards. Develop and automate regular reports to meet the needs of various departments.

Data Management: Work with data teams to ensure the integrity, availability, and consistency of data across systems. Monitor and optimize the performance of BI tools and reports.

Stakeholder Engagement: Serve as the liaison between the business units and IT teams, facilitating communication and ensuring alignment on project goals. Conduct presentations and training sessions for stakeholders to improve data literacy and the effective use of BI tools.

Continuous Improvement: Proactively identify opportunities to enhance existing BI and reporting processes. Stay updated on the latest trends and best practices in BI and analytics to drive innovation within the team.

Qualifications & Experience:

Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration, Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.

Minimum of 5 years of experience as a Business Analyst, with Business Intelligence and Reporting.

Proven experience with BI tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, or QlikView.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to work with complex data sets.

Experience in data modeling and database management is a plus.

Proficiency in SQL for data querying and manipulation.

Familiarity with data warehousing concepts and ETL processes.

Advanced Excel skills and experience with other data visualization tools.

Interested? Apply Now!

Desired Skills:

Business intelligence

Reporting

SQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

Learn more/Apply for this position