Intermediate C# Developer – JHB

Hire Resolve is currently seeking an Intermediate C# Developer to join their client in Johannesburg. As an Intermediate C# Developer, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining software applications using C# and related technologies. You will work on various projects, collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality solutions.

Responsibilities

Develop, test, and deploy software solutions using C# programming language

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and implement new features

Maintain and enhance existing applications by troubleshooting issues and implementing improvements

Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code following coding standards and best practices

Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and adherence to specifications

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and provide technical guidance

Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field

Minimum of 3 years of experience as a C# Developer

Strong knowledge of C# programming language and .NET framework

Experience with front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Knowledge of relational databases and SQL

Understanding of software development principles and methodologies

Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills

Strong communication and collaboration abilities

Benefits:

Salary: negotiable

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Desired Skills:

