Intermediate Data Analyst

Calling all Data Analysts! Our clients require a skilled Intermediate Data Analyst for a fantastic Hybrid role based in the Bryanston Area! Work on high-end projects with a dynamic team and grow exponentially within the industry rocketing your career to success.

Requirements:

Diploma in Information Technology or relevant qualification.

5 Years of professional experience within the Data Analytics field.

5 Years of experience building models and reporting.

Define data elements required for reporting.

Document and maintain a repository of Data elements.

Define the data process flow for messaging channels and identify required traps.

Document the Message end to end message flow and define the traps per data element.

Document the data model and maintain the elements.

100% accurate data elements and traps based on the Draft Data Architecture for the UMF

Duties:

Manage the Messaging data set.

Manage the Data trapping points and elements.

Define the data model to deliver Reporting, Monitoring and SLA tracking.

Desired Skills:

Data analysis

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

