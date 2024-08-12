Calling all Data Analysts! Our clients require a skilled Intermediate Data Analyst for a fantastic Hybrid role based in the Bryanston Area! Work on high-end projects with a dynamic team and grow exponentially within the industry rocketing your career to success.
Requirements:
- Diploma in Information Technology or relevant qualification.
- 5 Years of professional experience within the Data Analytics field.
- 5 Years of experience building models and reporting.
- Define data elements required for reporting.
- Document and maintain a repository of Data elements.
- Define the data process flow for messaging channels and identify required traps.
- Document the Message end to end message flow and define the traps per data element.
- Document the data model and maintain the elements.
- 100% accurate data elements and traps based on the Draft Data Architecture for the UMF
Duties:
- Manage the Messaging data set.
- Manage the Data trapping points and elements.
- Define the data model to deliver Reporting, Monitoring and SLA tracking.
Desired Skills:
- Data analysis
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid