Intermediate Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Aug 12, 2024

Calling all Data Analysts! Our clients require a skilled Intermediate Data Analyst for a fantastic Hybrid role based in the Bryanston Area! Work on high-end projects with a dynamic team and grow exponentially within the industry rocketing your career to success.

Requirements:

  • Diploma in Information Technology or relevant qualification.
  • 5 Years of professional experience within the Data Analytics field.
  • 5 Years of experience building models and reporting.
  • Define data elements required for reporting.
  • Document and maintain a repository of Data elements.
  • Define the data process flow for messaging channels and identify required traps.
  • Document the Message end to end message flow and define the traps per data element.
  • Document the data model and maintain the elements.
  • 100% accurate data elements and traps based on the Draft Data Architecture for the UMF

Duties:

  • Manage the Messaging data set.
  • Manage the Data trapping points and elements.
  • Define the data model to deliver Reporting, Monitoring and SLA tracking.

Desired Skills:

  • Data analysis

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

