Intermediate to Senior Front-End Developer

A software company based in Johannesburg is currently in search of a highly skilled Senior Front End Developer to join their team. This role necessitates a specialist in interaction animation, particularly with a focus on WebGL, 3D animations, and advanced JavaScript libraries such as GreenSock (GSAP). The ideal candidate will possess a keen eye for design and demonstrate the ability to craft visually stunning, interactive web experiences. They should have a proven track record as a Front-End Developer, supported by a strong portfolio showcasing interactive and animated web projects. Expertise in JavaScript is essential, including significant experience with GreenSock (GSAP).

Develop and implement high-quality front-end solutions using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Create advanced animations and interactive elements using WebGL and GSAP.

Design and develop animated SVG graphics to enhance user experience.

Collaborate with designers and back-end developers to ensure seamless integration of front-end features.

Optimize web applications for maximum speed and scalability.

Conduct thorough testing and debugging of code to ensure high performance and responsiveness.

Maintain up-to-date knowledge of industry trends and emerging technologies.

Proven experience as a Front-End Developer, with a strong portfolio showcasing interactive and animated web projects.

Expertise in JavaScript, including experience with GreenSock (GSAP).

Proficiency in HTML and CSS.

Strong understanding of WebGL and 3D animation techniques.

Experience with creating and animating SVG graphics.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

