IT Technician (Automotive) – Eastern Cape Kariega

Aug 12, 2024

  • Senior certificate with,
  • Comptia A+ or Comptia N+ or relevant IT Diploma.
  • Experience: Relevant experience in PC hardware, PC operating Systems, PC Networking hardware and LAN hardware and all PC peripherals
  • Willing to work shifts
  • Own transport
  • Preference given to residents of Uitenhage and surrounding areas

You will be responsible for :

  • Support , Maintain IT function in production across shifts
  • Attend to Hardware, operating systems , software and network repairs relating to production IT points
  • Assisting in all critical IT production points
  • Maintain necessary levels of spare parts
  • Maintain critical backup for local data
  • Implement Maintenance plans for IT equipment

Desired Skills:

  • Comptia A+
  • Comptia N+
  • IT Diploma
  • LAN

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position