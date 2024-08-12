JavaScript Full Stack Developer

Are you an exceptionally skilled developer looking to make an impact?
Join our vibrant Platform Development team of 15 people in an intellectually stimulating environment where you’ll collaborate to solve complex challenges on our Developer platform
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIRED:
- NodeJS (typescript and javascript) – expert knowledge
- React and backend development – expert knowledge
- noSQL DB (mongo, redis) – expert knowledge
- Docker, Docker Compose
- Thorough understanding of Git processes – expert knowledge
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience with AWS, EKS
- Jest testing framework experience
- Experience with micro frontend frameworks
- Experience with trunk-based development
- GraphQL
QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:
- IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications
- Minimum 15+ years of IT experience
- Minimum 8 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience
- Minimum 2 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)
Desired Skills:
- NodeJS
- noSQL
- Docker
- Docker Compose
- GIT
- AWM
- AWS
- GraphQL
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years