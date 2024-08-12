JavaScript Full Stack Developer

Are you an exceptionally skilled developer looking to make an impact?

Join our vibrant Platform Development team of 15 people in an intellectually stimulating environment where you’ll collaborate to solve complex challenges on our Developer platform

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIRED:

NodeJS (typescript and javascript) – expert knowledge

React and backend development – expert knowledge

noSQL DB (mongo, redis) – expert knowledge

Docker, Docker Compose

Thorough understanding of Git processes – expert knowledge

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Experience with AWS, EKS

Jest testing framework experience

Experience with micro frontend frameworks

Experience with trunk-based development

GraphQL

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications

Minimum 15+ years of IT experience

Minimum 8 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience

Minimum 2 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

