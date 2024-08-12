JavaScript Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Are you a tech-savvy individual with a passion for cutting-edge technologies?

Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where innovation and collaboration are key? If so, we want you to join our team as a JavaScript Full Stack Developer!

We’re at the forefront of revolutionizing the digital landscape, and we’re seeking a talented individual like you to help drive our vision forward.

Joining our team means being part of a collaborative and innovative environment where your ideas are valued, and your skills are continually honed. If you’re ready to take your career to the next level and make a real impact in the world of technology, apply now and let’s build the future together!

If you have experience with:

AWS ECS and Lambda,

TypeScript/JavaScript,

Node.js,

React,

MongoDB,

Redis,

GraphQL,

Docker,

Docker Compose,

Antd,

GitHub/Bitbucket

As a Full Stack Developer with us, you’ll have the opportunity to:

Design, develop, and maintain cutting-edge platforms and applications.

Develop systems solutions that meet our high-quality and delivery standards.

Review code from your team members, ensuring top-notch quality.

Coach and provide training to colleagues and users as needed.

Create comprehensive user and operational manuals.

Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior team members.

Ensure software availability, maintainability, and scalability.

Actively participate in Agile ceremonies to drive continuous improvement.

Handle deployments and releases like a pro.

Hurry Now and Smash that Apply Button!!!

Desired Skills:

Typescript

Javascript

node

react

graphql

aws

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position