Junior Business Analyst

Our Client is looking for a Junior Business Analyst to be part of an agile development and operations team and be responsible for the analysis, design and delivery phases in the software development lifecycle. The incumbent should have a working knowledge of agile methodology, have built up technical knowledge through past experiences of working with various technical teams, and also have problem solving, analytical and strong communication skills.

Responsibilities:

To provide analysis support for all aspects of the business including customer facing, technology and support teams

To document business and system requirements that have been identified through analysis workshops

Identify and evaluate various changes, required or requested, to existing supported systems

To provide input in the design of various solutions and to support the implementation of customer requests

To support the internal teams by assisting in process and technical activities

To assist in the maintenance of solution documents and training documentation

Facilitate and participate in discovery workshops to create a shared understanding of user requirements and the potential technology solution to deliver to these requirements

Where required to set up and facilitate solution training sessions

Assist with UAT testing

Participate in design reviews and provide input on requirements, product design, and potential problems

Consistently contribute to improvements in terms of processes and technologies

Interacting with the product owner and development team to ensure the system is properly implemented, and monitoring whether requirements are being met

Requirements:

Matric or Equivalent N3 certification (Required)

Relevant Tertiary IT Qualification Certificate or diploma in Business Process Analysis

A minimum of 2 years of experience as a business analyst in a software development environment

Experience within telco environment is advantageous

Experience in producing both business and system requirements documentation and functional specifications

Business process modelling experience

Experience in facilitating meetings for requirements gathering

Experience in project management or a related qualification would be an advantage

Proficiency with Atlassian Jira and Confluence would be an advantage

Experience in producing user stories

Knowledge of the software development lifecycle (SDLC)

Technical skills:

Ability to create diagrams using the Unified Modelling Language and Business Process Model notations

Ability to create use case diagrams and user journeys

TSQL Intermediate Level experience. Have the ability to write queries to query data

Track record of working in an Agile/Scrum environment

Managed projects in a software development team

Understanding of SCRUM and K

Desired Skills:

Business process analysis

Business process modelling

Project management

Atlassian Jira

Confluence

Agile

Scrum

Unified Modelling Language

K

SDLC

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Software Company

