Junior Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Our Client is looking for a Junior Business Analyst to be part of an agile development and operations team and be responsible for the analysis, design and delivery phases in the software development lifecycle. The incumbent should have a working knowledge of agile methodology, have built up technical knowledge through past experiences of working with various technical teams, and also have problem solving, analytical and strong communication skills.
Responsibilities:
- To provide analysis support for all aspects of the business including customer facing, technology and support teams
- To document business and system requirements that have been identified through analysis workshops
- Identify and evaluate various changes, required or requested, to existing supported systems
- To provide input in the design of various solutions and to support the implementation of customer requests
- To support the internal teams by assisting in process and technical activities
- To assist in the maintenance of solution documents and training documentation
- Facilitate and participate in discovery workshops to create a shared understanding of user requirements and the potential technology solution to deliver to these requirements
- Where required to set up and facilitate solution training sessions
- Assist with UAT testing
- Participate in design reviews and provide input on requirements, product design, and potential problems
- Consistently contribute to improvements in terms of processes and technologies
- Interacting with the product owner and development team to ensure the system is properly implemented, and monitoring whether requirements are being met
Requirements:
- Matric or Equivalent N3 certification (Required)
- Relevant Tertiary IT Qualification Certificate or diploma in Business Process Analysis
- A minimum of 2 years of experience as a business analyst in a software development environment
- Experience within telco environment is advantageous
- Experience in producing both business and system requirements documentation and functional specifications
- Business process modelling experience
- Experience in facilitating meetings for requirements gathering
- Experience in project management or a related qualification would be an advantage
- Proficiency with Atlassian Jira and Confluence would be an advantage
- Experience in producing user stories
- Knowledge of the software development lifecycle (SDLC)
Technical skills:
- Ability to create diagrams using the Unified Modelling Language and Business Process Model notations
- Ability to create use case diagrams and user journeys
- TSQL Intermediate Level experience. Have the ability to write queries to query data
- Track record of working in an Agile/Scrum environment
- Managed projects in a software development team
- Understanding of SCRUM and K
Desired Skills:
- Business process analysis
- Business process modelling
- Project management
- Atlassian Jira
- Confluence
- Agile
- Scrum
- Unified Modelling Language
- K
- SDLC
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Software Company