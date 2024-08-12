Our Client is looking for a Junior Software Developer to join their dynamic company. The developer will be part of an agile development team and will fulfil a pivotal role in delivering quality software applications. The incumbent will need to be experienced in working in a team of highly skilled developers, business analysts and testers in order to produce and release .net applications to blue chip businesses.
Responsibilities:
- To design, develop and maintain web applications using C#, .NET as well as other technologies such as Blazor, JavaScript and Microsoft Azure
- To work closely with the development manager, product owner and business analyst to formulate software solution ideas to solve customer needs
- Write technical documentation when required
- To assist in the implementation of new features and enhancement of existing software features
- Assist in ensuring high performance, always online and scalability of the systems
- Ensure a high standard of coding and application design
- Plan and estimate development efforts
- Continuously keep up to date with the latest devops tools and techniques
Requirements:
- 1 years’ working experience as an application developer utilising various technology stack
- Experience working in an agile development team
- Experience working with Azure Devops
- GIT
- Minimum of 1 years recent working experience with:
- ASP.net
- C#
- SQL Server and working with large volumes of data
- RESTful and SOAP API’s
- HTML, CSS and JavaScript
- Minimum of 1 years recent working experience with:
- ASP.net Core
- 1 Years experience coding using Blazor web UI and Frontend Frameworks
- At least 1 years of experience in MS SQL database design
Experience working with Atlassian Jira
Strong analytical skills
- A keen eye for detail and a precise approach to work
- A passion for coding and technology
About The Employer:
Established Software Company