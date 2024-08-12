Junior Software Developer at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Job Title: Junior Software Engineer
Location: Durban
About Us: We are a dynamic and ambitious export trading business with over 50 years of experience
Role Overview: As a Graduate Software Engineer, you will have the opportunity to work on innovative projects and develop cutting-edge software solutions. You’ll gain hands-on experience, receive mentorship from experienced professionals, and have ample opportunities for growth and advancement in the field of software engineering
Key Responsibilities:
- Assist in the development and maintenance of our web application, transitioning from AngularJS to Angular, and working with C# ASP.NET Web API
- Collaborate with senior developers and participate in code reviews to learn best practices and coding standards
- Contribute to application enhancements based on user feedback and business requirements
- Participate in stand-ups and retrospective meetings
- Document code consistently and adhere to the development workflow
- Analyze system flow, data usage, and work processes to address service issues
- Investigate problem areas and propose solutions
- Follow the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) to ensure timely and high-quality software delivery
- Bring new ideas to the tech space and demonstrate passion and innovation
Qualifications and Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field (new graduates welcome)
- Knowledge of AngularJS/Angular, C# ASP.NET, Entity Framework (EF), and SQL Server databases
- Understanding of Agile development methodologies
Characteristics:
- Strong problem-solving skills and eagerness to learn
- Good communication skills and the ability to work effectively in a team environment
- Excellent attention to detail and project discipline
- Driven to solve problems using code and eager to learn new technologies
- Analytical mindset with a passion for debugging and fixing issues
- Adaptable and resilient with the ability to work under pressure when needed
Salary: Competitive and based on experience
If you are passionate about software engineering and eager to contribute to innovative projects, we invite you to apply and join our team in building the future of technology!
Desired Skills:
- Junior
- Software
- Developer