Junior Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Aug 12, 2024

Our Client is looking for a Junior Software Developer to join their dynamic company. The developer will be part of an agile development team and will fulfil a pivotal role in delivering quality software applications. The incumbent will need to be experienced in working in a team of highly skilled developers, business analysts and testers in order to produce and release .net applications to blue chip businesses.

Responsibilities:

  • To design, develop and maintain web applications using C#, .NET as well as other technologies such as Blazor, JavaScript and Microsoft Azure
  • To work closely with the development manager, product owner and business analyst to formulate software solution ideas to solve customer needs
  • Write technical documentation when required
  • To assist in the implementation of new features and enhancement of existing software features
  • Assist in ensuring high performance, always online and scalability of the systems
  • Ensure a high standard of coding and application design
  • Plan and estimate development efforts
  • Continuously keep up to date with the latest devops tools and techniques

Requirements:

  • 1 years’ working experience as an application developer utilising various technology stack
  • Experience working in an agile development team
  • Experience working with Azure Devops
  • GIT
  • Minimum of 1 years recent working experience with:
  • ASP.net
  • C#
  • SQL Server and working with large volumes of data
  • RESTful and SOAP API’s
  • HTML, CSS and JavaScript
  • Minimum of 1 years recent working experience with:
  • ASP.net Core
  • 1 Years experience coding using Blazor web UI and Frontend Frameworks
  • At least 1 years of experience in MS SQL database design

  • Experience working with Atlassian Jira

  • Strong analytical skills

  • A keen eye for detail and a precise approach to work
  • A passion for coding and technology

Desired Skills:

  • Asp.Net
  • C#
  • Sql Server
  • RESTful
  • SOAP API
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • ASP.net Core
  • Blazor web
  • MS SQL
  • Azure Devops
  • GIT
  • Atlassian Jira

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Established Software Company

