Junior Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Our Client is looking for a Junior Software Developer to join their dynamic company. The developer will be part of an agile development team and will fulfil a pivotal role in delivering quality software applications. The incumbent will need to be experienced in working in a team of highly skilled developers, business analysts and testers in order to produce and release .net applications to blue chip businesses.

Responsibilities:

To design, develop and maintain web applications using C#, .NET as well as other technologies such as Blazor, JavaScript and Microsoft Azure

To work closely with the development manager, product owner and business analyst to formulate software solution ideas to solve customer needs

Write technical documentation when required

To assist in the implementation of new features and enhancement of existing software features

Assist in ensuring high performance, always online and scalability of the systems

Ensure a high standard of coding and application design

Plan and estimate development efforts

Continuously keep up to date with the latest devops tools and techniques

Requirements:

1 years’ working experience as an application developer utilising various technology stack

Experience working in an agile development team

Experience working with Azure Devops

GIT

Minimum of 1 years recent working experience with:

ASP.net

C#

SQL Server and working with large volumes of data

RESTful and SOAP API’s

HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Minimum of 1 years recent working experience with:

ASP.net Core

1 Years experience coding using Blazor web UI and Frontend Frameworks

At least 1 years of experience in MS SQL database design

Experience working with Atlassian Jira

Strong analytical skills

A keen eye for detail and a precise approach to work

A passion for coding and technology

Desired Skills:

Asp.Net

C#

Sql Server

RESTful

SOAP API

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

ASP.net Core

Blazor web

MS SQL

Azure Devops

GIT

Atlassian Jira

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Established Software Company

Learn more/Apply for this position