Lead Industrial IoT Software Engineer – Western Cape Maitland

Aug 12, 2024

My client based in Maitland, Cape Town is currently looking for a Lead Industrial IoT Software Engineer to join them on a permanent basis

Responsibilities

  • Maintain and Operate an IoT platform on Amazon Web Services
  • Develop new solutions for the food industry utilizing the IoT platform
  • Programming Languages
  • Proficiency in languages like Python, C++, and Java for developing embedded software and applications
  • Communication Protocols
  • Understanding of IoT-specific protocols such as MQTT, CoAP, HTTP, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for data exchange between devices and the cloud
  • Embedded Systems
  • Knowledge of how microcontrollers and sensors work, including concepts like GPIO, SPI, I2C, and analog/digital conversion
  • Security
  • Expertise in implementing encryption, secure communication, authentication mechanisms, and secure coding practices to protect IoT devices and user data
  • Cloud Services
  • Familiarity with AWS IoT services and their capabilities for managing, analyzing, and visualizing data from IoT devices
  • Data Analytics
  • Ability to process and analyze large amounts of IoT data to provide valuable insights for improving applications
  • Networking
  • Understanding of networking concepts like IP addressing, routing, and subnets for IoT devices to communicate over the internet
  • Version Control
  • Proficiency in tools like Git for efficient management of the codebase, especially when collaborating on IoT projects
  • Device Management
  • Skills to organize, monitor, and respond to events for fleets of IoT devices using AWS IoT Device Management, AWS IoT Device Defender, and AWS IoT Core
  • Over-the-Air (OTA) Updates
  • Ability to design devices to receive and apply updates, and to send updates and monitor progress using AWS IoT Device Management Jobs
  • Data Ingestion
  • Designing the IoT solution’s architecture to meet current and future data ingestion requirements, considering scale, cost, security, and performance

Experience

  • 5+ years of design, implementation, or consulting in applications and infrastructures experience
  • 2+ technology domain areas (e.g. software development, cloud computing, operation systems, virtualization, security, networking, data and analytics, AI/ML) experience
  • Familiarity with common web application architectures and infrastructure needs, such as load balancing, caching, and message queues, authentication
  • Passionate about open-source software, Linux, edge computing, and IoT
  • Role is to provide easy to deploy, secure, and customizable industrial edge solutions. Embedded systems and Linux is at the core of everyday challenges
  • Proven track record of at least 3 years of professional software development using Python or C++.
  • Have experience working with RESTful APIs and MQTT
  • Familiar with wireless communication protocols
  • Have interest and experience with a few of the following
  • Containers (Docker, Kubernetes)
  • Linux distributions
  • Snap, Debian, or RPM packaging
  • Shell scripting
  • CI/CD (Github Actions, Gitlab CI, etc)
  • IoT frameworks and protocols
  • Real-time applications
  • Proficiency in mainstream relational databases (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle, SQL Server) and NoSQL databases (e.g., MongoDB, Redis)
  • Experience with DevOps practices, better be familiar with containerization technologies (e.g., Docker), automation deployment tools (e.g., Ansible, Kubernetes)
  • Familiarity with AWS able to design and manage cloud infrastructure
  • Enthusiasm for learning new emerging technologies and maintaining a keen insight into industry development trends
  • Excellent communication and collaboration skills, able to clearly express technical solutions
  • Have a Bachelor’s or equivalent in Computer Science or similar degree
  • Any of the following AWS Certifications
  • AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner
  • AWS Certified Solutions Architect
  • AWS Certified Developer
  • AWS Certified SysOps Administrator
  • AWS Certified Security

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

