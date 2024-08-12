Lead Industrial IoT Software Engineer – Western Cape Maitland

My client based in Maitland, Cape Town is currently looking for a Lead Industrial IoT Software Engineer to join them on a permanent basis

Responsibilities

Maintain and Operate an IoT platform on Amazon Web Services

Develop new solutions for the food industry utilizing the IoT platform

Programming Languages

Proficiency in languages like Python, C++, and Java for developing embedded software and applications

Communication Protocols

Understanding of IoT-specific protocols such as MQTT, CoAP, HTTP, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for data exchange between devices and the cloud

Embedded Systems

Knowledge of how microcontrollers and sensors work, including concepts like GPIO, SPI, I2C, and analog/digital conversion

Security

Expertise in implementing encryption, secure communication, authentication mechanisms, and secure coding practices to protect IoT devices and user data

Cloud Services

Familiarity with AWS IoT services and their capabilities for managing, analyzing, and visualizing data from IoT devices

Data Analytics

Ability to process and analyze large amounts of IoT data to provide valuable insights for improving applications

Networking

Understanding of networking concepts like IP addressing, routing, and subnets for IoT devices to communicate over the internet

Version Control

Proficiency in tools like Git for efficient management of the codebase, especially when collaborating on IoT projects

Device Management

Skills to organize, monitor, and respond to events for fleets of IoT devices using AWS IoT Device Management, AWS IoT Device Defender, and AWS IoT Core

Over-the-Air (OTA) Updates

Ability to design devices to receive and apply updates, and to send updates and monitor progress using AWS IoT Device Management Jobs

Data Ingestion

Designing the IoT solution’s architecture to meet current and future data ingestion requirements, considering scale, cost, security, and performance

Experience

5+ years of design, implementation, or consulting in applications and infrastructures experience

2+ technology domain areas (e.g. software development, cloud computing, operation systems, virtualization, security, networking, data and analytics, AI/ML) experience

Familiarity with common web application architectures and infrastructure needs, such as load balancing, caching, and message queues, authentication

Passionate about open-source software, Linux, edge computing, and IoT

Role is to provide easy to deploy, secure, and customizable industrial edge solutions. Embedded systems and Linux is at the core of everyday challenges

Proven track record of at least 3 years of professional software development using Python or C++.

Have experience working with RESTful APIs and MQTT

Familiar with wireless communication protocols

Have interest and experience with a few of the following

Containers (Docker, Kubernetes)

Linux distributions

Snap, Debian, or RPM packaging

Shell scripting

CI/CD (Github Actions, Gitlab CI, etc)

IoT frameworks and protocols

Real-time applications

Proficiency in mainstream relational databases (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle, SQL Server) and NoSQL databases (e.g., MongoDB, Redis)

Experience with DevOps practices, better be familiar with containerization technologies (e.g., Docker), automation deployment tools (e.g., Ansible, Kubernetes)

Familiarity with AWS able to design and manage cloud infrastructure

Enthusiasm for learning new emerging technologies and maintaining a keen insight into industry development trends

Excellent communication and collaboration skills, able to clearly express technical solutions

Have a Bachelor’s or equivalent in Computer Science or similar degree

Any of the following AWS Certifications

AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner

AWS Certified Solutions Architect

AWS Certified Developer

AWS Certified SysOps Administrator

AWS Certified Security

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

