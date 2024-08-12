My client based in Maitland, Cape Town is currently looking for a Lead Industrial IoT Software Engineer to join them on a permanent basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Maintain and Operate an IoT platform on Amazon Web Services
- Develop new solutions for the food industry utilizing the IoT platform
- Programming Languages
- Proficiency in languages like Python, C++, and Java for developing embedded software and applications
- Communication Protocols
- Understanding of IoT-specific protocols such as MQTT, CoAP, HTTP, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for data exchange between devices and the cloud
- Embedded Systems
- Knowledge of how microcontrollers and sensors work, including concepts like GPIO, SPI, I2C, and analog/digital conversion
- Security
- Expertise in implementing encryption, secure communication, authentication mechanisms, and secure coding practices to protect IoT devices and user data
- Cloud Services
- Familiarity with AWS IoT services and their capabilities for managing, analyzing, and visualizing data from IoT devices
- Data Analytics
- Ability to process and analyze large amounts of IoT data to provide valuable insights for improving applications
- Networking
- Understanding of networking concepts like IP addressing, routing, and subnets for IoT devices to communicate over the internet
- Version Control
- Proficiency in tools like Git for efficient management of the codebase, especially when collaborating on IoT projects
- Device Management
- Skills to organize, monitor, and respond to events for fleets of IoT devices using AWS IoT Device Management, AWS IoT Device Defender, and AWS IoT Core
- Over-the-Air (OTA) Updates
- Ability to design devices to receive and apply updates, and to send updates and monitor progress using AWS IoT Device Management Jobs
- Data Ingestion
- Designing the IoT solution’s architecture to meet current and future data ingestion requirements, considering scale, cost, security, and performance
Experience
- 5+ years of design, implementation, or consulting in applications and infrastructures experience
- 2+ technology domain areas (e.g. software development, cloud computing, operation systems, virtualization, security, networking, data and analytics, AI/ML) experience
- Familiarity with common web application architectures and infrastructure needs, such as load balancing, caching, and message queues, authentication
- Passionate about open-source software, Linux, edge computing, and IoT
- Role is to provide easy to deploy, secure, and customizable industrial edge solutions. Embedded systems and Linux is at the core of everyday challenges
- Proven track record of at least 3 years of professional software development using Python or C++.
- Have experience working with RESTful APIs and MQTT
- Familiar with wireless communication protocols
- Have interest and experience with a few of the following
- Containers (Docker, Kubernetes)
- Linux distributions
- Snap, Debian, or RPM packaging
- Shell scripting
- CI/CD (Github Actions, Gitlab CI, etc)
- IoT frameworks and protocols
- Real-time applications
- Proficiency in mainstream relational databases (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle, SQL Server) and NoSQL databases (e.g., MongoDB, Redis)
- Experience with DevOps practices, better be familiar with containerization technologies (e.g., Docker), automation deployment tools (e.g., Ansible, Kubernetes)
- Familiarity with AWS able to design and manage cloud infrastructure
- Enthusiasm for learning new emerging technologies and maintaining a keen insight into industry development trends
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills, able to clearly express technical solutions
- Have a Bachelor’s or equivalent in Computer Science or similar degree
- Any of the following AWS Certifications
- AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner
- AWS Certified Solutions Architect
- AWS Certified Developer
- AWS Certified SysOps Administrator
- AWS Certified Security
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Python
- C++
- Java
- MQTT
- CoAP
- HTTP
- BLE
- AWS
- DEVOPS