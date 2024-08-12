Mid-level software developer – KwaZulu-Natal KwaZulu-Natal

Kloof – Are you a passionate software developer with experience in developing web applications with the ability to work on both front and back-end technologies. Are ready to make an impact with your coding skills? This is an exciting opportunity that could be your next big career move!

Step into a world of innovation with a leading software development company that’s driving change through cutting-edge technology. Ou client specializes in building solutions that tackle real-world challenges.

In this role, you’ll be responsible for developing and maintaining web applications using a variety of technologies, including PHP, C#, MySQL, CSS, React, and Node.js. Your ability to work across both front-end and back-end development will be essential in delivering top-tier software solutions.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and Maintain Applications: Write clean, efficient, and scalable code for web applications using PHP, C#, MySQL, CSS, React, and Node.js.

Write clean, efficient, and scalable code for web applications using PHP, C#, MySQL, CSS, React, and Node.js. Collaborate with Teams: Work closely with designers, product managers, and other developers to deliver high-quality software solutions that meet business needs.

Work closely with designers, product managers, and other developers to deliver high-quality software solutions that meet business needs. Database Management: Design, implement, and optimize relational databases, primarily using MySQL, ensuring data integrity and performance.

Design, implement, and optimize relational databases, primarily using MySQL, ensuring data integrity and performance. Front-End Development: Build responsive, dynamic user interfaces that provide an excellent user experience, utilizing CSS and React.

Build responsive, dynamic user interfaces that provide an excellent user experience, utilizing CSS and React. Back-End Development: Develop robust, secure back-end services using PHP and Node.js to support the functionality of web applications.

Develop robust, secure back-end services using PHP and Node.js to support the functionality of web applications. Framework Utilization: Leverage PHP frameworks, particularly Yii, to create structured and maintainable applications that are easy to scale and maintain.

Leverage PHP frameworks, particularly Yii, to create structured and maintainable applications that are easy to scale and maintain. Debugging and Troubleshooting: Identify and resolve bugs, conduct thorough code reviews, and optimize application performance to ensure smooth operation.

Identify and resolve bugs, conduct thorough code reviews, and optimize application performance to ensure smooth operation. Documentation: Maintain clear and comprehensive documentation for all code, systems, and development processes to facilitate ongoing maintenance and future development.

Maintain clear and comprehensive documentation for all code, systems, and development processes to facilitate ongoing maintenance and future development. Continuous Learning: Stay updated with the latest technologies and industry trends to ensure that our software remains at the forefront of innovation.

Attributes:

Strong problem-solving skills with meticulous attention to detail in both coding and debugging.

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to work effectively with both technical and non-technical team members.

A proactive and collaborative mindset, with a strong ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

A passion for technology and a drive to continuously improve and learn new skills.

Adaptability and flexibility in a fast-paced, dynamic work environment.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.

3-5 years of professional experience in software development.

Proficiency in PHP, C#, and JavaScript, with a strong understanding of both front-end and back-end development.

Expertise in working with MySQL, including complex queries and database optimization.

Hands-on experience with front-end technologies such as CSS, HTML, and React.

Solid experience with back-end development using Node.js and PHP.

Familiarity with PHP frameworks, particularly Yii, is highly desirable.

Proficiency in version control using Git.

Experience with additional PHP frameworks like Laravel, Symfony, or CodeIgniter, and knowledge of RESTful APIs, microservices architecture, and cloud services (AWS or Azure) is a plus.

Remuneration: R12 000 – R20 000

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

Bachelors Degree

3-5 Years Software Development

Proficiency in Programming Languages

Front and Back End Skills

Database Expertise

Learn more/Apply for this position