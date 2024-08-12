Mid-level software developer – KwaZulu-Natal KwaZulu-Natal

Kloof – Are you a passionate software developer with experience in developing web applications with the ability to work on both front and back-end technologies. Are ready to make an impact with your coding skills? This is an exciting opportunity that could be your next big career move!
Step into a world of innovation with a leading software development company that’s driving change through cutting-edge technology. Ou client specializes in building solutions that tackle real-world challenges.
In this role, you’ll be responsible for developing and maintaining web applications using a variety of technologies, including PHP, C#, MySQL, CSS, React, and Node.js. Your ability to work across both front-end and back-end development will be essential in delivering top-tier software solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop and Maintain Applications: Write clean, efficient, and scalable code for web applications using PHP, C#, MySQL, CSS, React, and Node.js.
- Collaborate with Teams: Work closely with designers, product managers, and other developers to deliver high-quality software solutions that meet business needs.
- Database Management: Design, implement, and optimize relational databases, primarily using MySQL, ensuring data integrity and performance.
- Front-End Development: Build responsive, dynamic user interfaces that provide an excellent user experience, utilizing CSS and React.
- Back-End Development: Develop robust, secure back-end services using PHP and Node.js to support the functionality of web applications.
- Framework Utilization: Leverage PHP frameworks, particularly Yii, to create structured and maintainable applications that are easy to scale and maintain.
- Debugging and Troubleshooting: Identify and resolve bugs, conduct thorough code reviews, and optimize application performance to ensure smooth operation.
- Documentation: Maintain clear and comprehensive documentation for all code, systems, and development processes to facilitate ongoing maintenance and future development.
- Continuous Learning: Stay updated with the latest technologies and industry trends to ensure that our software remains at the forefront of innovation.
Attributes:
- Strong problem-solving skills with meticulous attention to detail in both coding and debugging.
- Excellent communication skills, with the ability to work effectively with both technical and non-technical team members.
- A proactive and collaborative mindset, with a strong ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
- A passion for technology and a drive to continuously improve and learn new skills.
- Adaptability and flexibility in a fast-paced, dynamic work environment.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.
- 3-5 years of professional experience in software development.
- Proficiency in PHP, C#, and JavaScript, with a strong understanding of both front-end and back-end development.
- Expertise in working with MySQL, including complex queries and database optimization.
- Hands-on experience with front-end technologies such as CSS, HTML, and React.
- Solid experience with back-end development using Node.js and PHP.
- Familiarity with PHP frameworks, particularly Yii, is highly desirable.
- Proficiency in version control using Git.
- Experience with additional PHP frameworks like Laravel, Symfony, or CodeIgniter, and knowledge of RESTful APIs, microservices architecture, and cloud services (AWS or Azure) is a plus.
Remuneration: R12 000 – R20 000
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- Bachelors Degree
- 3-5 Years Software Development
- Proficiency in Programming Languages
- Front and Back End Skills
- Database Expertise