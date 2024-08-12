Mid -Senior C# Developer

Our client is excited to find a seasoned Software Engineer to join their team! This hybrid role offers a fantastic opportunity to blend remote flexibility with dynamic in-office collaboration. If you’re ready to make a significant impact with your expertise, we’d love to hear from you!

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience overall.

BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]

C# (Desktop/Web)

.NET Core

NET

MS SQL

SSRS

Crystal Reports

Windows Services

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C#

SSRS

MSSQL

