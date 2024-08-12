Mid -Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is excited to find a seasoned Software Engineer to join their team! This hybrid role offers a fantastic opportunity to blend remote flexibility with dynamic in-office collaboration. If you’re ready to make a significant impact with your expertise, we’d love to hear from you!
Key Requirements
- 5+ years’ experience overall.
- BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]
- C# (Desktop/Web)
- .NET Core
- NET
- MS SQL
- SSRS
- Crystal Reports
- Windows Services
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
