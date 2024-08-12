Mid -Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Aug 12, 2024

Our client is excited to find a seasoned Software Engineer to join their team! This hybrid role offers a fantastic opportunity to blend remote flexibility with dynamic in-office collaboration. If you’re ready to make a significant impact with your expertise, we’d love to hear from you!

Key Requirements

  • 5+ years’ experience overall.
  • BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]
  • C# (Desktop/Web)
  • .NET Core
  • NET
  • MS SQL
  • SSRS
  • Crystal Reports
  • Windows Services

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SSRS
  • MSSQL

Learn more/Apply for this position