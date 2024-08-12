Python Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a Python Developer to join our team. The successful person will be responsible for developing, deploying, and maintaining Python-based applications under the guidance of an Architect and Business Analyst/ Product Owner. These applications may be on projects for customers or internal products.

What you’ll do:

Develop, test, deploy, and maintain Python-based applications.

Coorperate with project team members such as solution architects and business analysts to ensure our output is aligned with requirements and of high quality.

Ensure that solutions are developed in line with best practices, company guidelines, requirements, and input from our senior technical colleagues (architect, etc.)

Stay up-to-date with new technologies and trends in this fast-changing technology space.

Partake in our company’s technical competencies to ensure growth in your skills and our collective ability as a team.

Your expertise:

5+ years of solid experience in Python development with a proven track record.

Required Skills Extensive core Python programming (especially regEx and text analysis). Python frameworks libraries: WebApp Framework like Django Computer Vision Frameworks like OpenCV Machine Learning Framework like Pytorch / TensorFlow Exposure to orchestration of large language models (LLMs). Knowledge of LangChain is beneficial. Basic understanding of Azure AWS (API Gateway, Lambda functions and other core components). Basic Relational Databases (any/all of MSSQL, MySQL, Oracle, Postgres)



Qualifications:

Matric

Relevant IT Qualification

Preferred / Beneficial Qualifications Python Certification: PCEP, PCAP, PCPP

Degree: BIS Information Sciences or B.Sc in Computer Engineering



Other information applicable to opportunity:

Location: Ideally Johannesburg (but we can consider Cape Town)

Level: Intermediate – senior (5+ years)

We are ideally looking for someone to join on an initial contract basis, we can also consider the right person on a permanent basis.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

