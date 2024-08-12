Scrum Master – Gauteng Sandton

We are looking for a Scrum Master that has experience and proven track in managing projects within an Agile Custom Development and Integration environment. The successful Scrum Master will be responsible for owning the delivery of numerous Agile projects on an end-to-end basis in demanding customer environments.

What you’ll do:

Work closely with the development teams, product owners and delivery team managers to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritized agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.

High velocity communicator – making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.

Runs daily, weekly and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.

Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.

Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives

Research and educate the teams regarding utilization of appropriate features of our agile management tools

Provide update reports on Agile process for the wider organization

Facilitate the communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.

Work with the Product Owner to protect the current sprint commitments and continually refine and prioritize the backlog

Enforces the definition of ready for work coming into the development team

Enforces and educates external parties about the process for submission of development work requests.

Continuously learning and educating the development team and fellow Scrum Masters on Agile methodologies and practices

Coach and mentor the delivery teams to increase agile maturity across the company

Actively contributes to the Scrum Master Community of Practice

Taking responsibility for some Business Analysis aspects such as:

Studying business needs and eliciting requirements

Documenting requirements into a product backlog with clear and unambiguous acceptance criteria and business rules

Ensuring that the requirements are delivered in the implemented solution, on time and of a top quality

Preparing Release Notes

Post Go-Live Reporting

Developing and maintaining User Guides

Your expertise:

Years experience: 7+

A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) preferred

Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles

Proven experience within a Product Driven and Custom Development environment.

At least 5 years’ experience as an Agile Project Manager or Scrum Master within an Agile environment.

Ability to understand technical issues at a high level

Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines

Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion

High attention to detail and sense of ownership and responsibility

Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers and Product Owners to senior management and executives.

Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts.

Qualifications:

Matric

Relevant IT/ Scrum Master qualification

Personal attributes:



Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.



Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position: Initial 6-Month Contract

