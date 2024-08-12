Senior BI Developer (JHB Hybrid) – Gauteng Rosebank

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of Data-driven, Efficient & Cost-effective Tech Solutions in Joburg seeks the expertise of a Senior BI Developer whose core role will entail data modeling, dashboard creation, and using your analytical skills to provide valuable insights to clients. The successful incumbent must possess a Bachelor’s in Computer Science/Informatics or similar discipline with an MCSA Certification in BI Development & Business Intelligence and a MCSE Certificate in Data Management & Analytics and a Microsoft Certified Azure Data Engineer qualification. You will need a background in Data Warehouse design and Data Mining with an in-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL and you must be able to gather own requirements from stakeholders, design, and implement solutions based on given requirements in an existing project. Your tech tools should include Power BI, DAX, SQL, T-SQL, SQL SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, Microsoft BI Stack, Storage Blob, Azure Synapse, Azure Analysis Service, Azure SQL, Azure Data Factory, Integration Runtime.

DUTIES:

Translate business needs to technical specifications.

Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g., data warehousing models)

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems.

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems.

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses.

Create visualizations and reports for requested projects.

Develop and update technical documentation.

Client Data Support

Maintain and support data analytics platforms.

Conduct Unit Testing and troubleshooting.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s in Computer Science or Informatics or similar.

Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate in – Business Intelligence Development and Business Intelligence Reporting.

Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert in – Data Management & Analytics.

Microsoft Certified Azure Data Engineer.

Experience/Skills –

Background in Data Warehouse design (e.g., Dimensional Modelling) and Data Mining.

In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) framework.

Candidate must be able to gather own requirements from stakeholders, design, and implement solutions based on given requirements in an existing project.

Familiarity with BI technologies – Power BI, Desktop & Online DAX, Microsoft SQL, T-SQL, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS), SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS), SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS), Microsoft BI Stack, Storage Blob, Azure Synapse, Azure Analysis Service, Azure SQL, Azure Data Factory, Integration Runtime.

Understanding of ERP, CRM and other business applications/business processes.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

BI

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position