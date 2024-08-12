Senior Data Developer (Azure)

iOCO is seeking a highly skilled Senior Data Developer to join our innovative team. The ideal candidate will have 5 years of experience in developing and maintaining software and applications, with expertise in utilizing Azure Stack technologies. This individual will play a critical role in maintaining software systems, automating interfaces between systems, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to address business needs effectively.

What you’ll do:

Maintain critical software systems and automate interfaces between systems to reduce manual effort and enhance system reliability.

Use Azure Stack technologies to develop robust software applications, adhering to architectural frameworks and ensuring scalability and maintainability.

Analyze and design solutions, collaborating with cross-functional teams to address business needs and requirements effectively.

Evaluate and implement innovative technologies to improve business processes and product offerings

Provide periodic standby support for Production and UAT environments.

Your expertise:

5 years of experience in developing and maintaining software and applications.

Expertise in utilizing Azure Stack technologies including Power BI, Logic Apps, Power Apps, and Power Automate to drive operational efficiency and enhance business processes.

A proven track record of working independently with minimal supervision, contributing effectively to agile teams, and establishing best practices to streamline development workflows.

A strong background in software design principles, SQL Server databases, and C# development.

A commitment to delivering high-quality solutions and providing exceptional technical support to optimize organizational performance.

Personal Attributes:

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment

Confidence to express ideas as part of a team

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

