Senior Developer

We are looking to hire a Senior Developer who will be a seasoned member of the Front-End team. As a Senior Developer, you will play a pivotal role in designing, developing, and maintaining robust and scalable customer-facing applications. A solid techie with insight and independence to guide and mentor Junior Developers. With a strong focus on Azure and C# within the .NET ecosystem, this position is integral to our organization’s success, contributing to the seamless and intuitive engagement with the end user.

What you’ll do:

Technical Design and Development

Develop, enhance, and maintain web-based and mobile applications within the .NET, React and Angular frameworks, employing expertise with Azure environment and other relevant Azure services.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and solution software solutions

.Translate business requirements into technical specifications.

Write clean, maintainable code using .NET programming languages.

Apply industry best practices, including design and SOLID principles.

Continuously optimize existing applications for efficiency and responsiveness.

Azure Cloud and DevOps Deployment

Set up and maintain continuous integration/continuous deployment pipelines.

Automate deployment processes to ensure efficient delivery of projects to productions.

Quality Software Development

Ensure code quality through rigorous testing.

Conduct peer reviews to maintain code standards.

Document your work effectively.

Team Collaboration

Work closely with your team lead and other team members.

Participate in planning sessions to implement required functionality.

Foster a collaborative and approachable team environment.

Your expertise:

7+ years’ experience as a Software Developer with proven experience in developing and maintaining web-based application and mobile apps with a strong emphasis on JavaScriptTypeScript and C#.

Strong understanding of the MVC architecture. Well established skills in Web Services, RESTful APIs and other server-side integrations.

Proven work experience as a .Net Developer with a strong understanding of Front-end technologies.

Hands-on experience with markup languages.

Experience with JavaScript/TypeScript, Angular, React.

Familiarity with browser testing and debugging.

In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development through to deployment).

Understanding of layout aesthetics.

Experience in C#, .Net Core, .Net Standard and .Net Framework.

Experience in MS SQL Server.

Experience in most web technologies, such as JSON, RESTful APIs, SOAP, XML, Bootstrap etc.

Qualifications required:

Diploma or Bachelor’s Computer Science, Engineering, or equivalent.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Johannesburg – Hybrid

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

