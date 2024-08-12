Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 12, 2024

We are looking to hire a Senior Developer who will be a seasoned member of the Front-End team. As a Senior Developer, you will play a pivotal role in designing, developing, and maintaining robust and scalable customer-facing applications. A solid techie with insight and independence to guide and mentor Junior Developers. With a strong focus on Azure and C# within the .NET ecosystem, this position is integral to our organization’s success, contributing to the seamless and intuitive engagement with the end user.

What you’ll do:

Technical Design and Development

  • Develop, enhance, and maintain web-based and mobile applications within the .NET, React and Angular frameworks, employing expertise with Azure environment and other relevant Azure services.

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and solution software solutions

  • .Translate business requirements into technical specifications.

  • Write clean, maintainable code using .NET programming languages.

  • Apply industry best practices, including design and SOLID principles.

  • Continuously optimize existing applications for efficiency and responsiveness.

Azure Cloud and DevOps Deployment

  • Set up and maintain continuous integration/continuous deployment pipelines.

  • Automate deployment processes to ensure efficient delivery of projects to productions.

Quality Software Development

  • Ensure code quality through rigorous testing.

  • Conduct peer reviews to maintain code standards.

  • Document your work effectively.

Team Collaboration

  • Work closely with your team lead and other team members.

  • Participate in planning sessions to implement required functionality.

  • Foster a collaborative and approachable team environment.

Your expertise:

  • 7+ years’ experience as a Software Developer with proven experience in developing and maintaining web-based application and mobile apps with a strong emphasis on JavaScriptTypeScript and C#.

  • Strong understanding of the MVC architecture. Well established skills in Web Services, RESTful APIs and other server-side integrations.

  • Proven work experience as a .Net Developer with a strong understanding of Front-end technologies.

  • Hands-on experience with markup languages.

  • Experience with JavaScript/TypeScript, Angular, React.

  • Familiarity with browser testing and debugging.

  • In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development through to deployment).

  • Understanding of layout aesthetics.

  • Experience in C#, .Net Core, .Net Standard and .Net Framework.

  • Experience in MS SQL Server.

  • Experience in most web technologies, such as JSON, RESTful APIs, SOAP, XML, Bootstrap etc.

Qualifications required:

  • Diploma or Bachelor’s Computer Science, Engineering, or equivalent.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent Position

  • Location: Johannesburg – Hybrid

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position