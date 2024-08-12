Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking to hire a Senior Developer who will be a seasoned member of the Front-End team. As a Senior Developer, you will play a pivotal role in designing, developing, and maintaining robust and scalable customer-facing applications. A solid techie with insight and independence to guide and mentor Junior Developers. With a strong focus on Azure and C# within the .NET ecosystem, this position is integral to our organization’s success, contributing to the seamless and intuitive engagement with the end user.
What you’ll do:
Technical Design and Development
- Develop, enhance, and maintain web-based and mobile applications within the .NET, React and Angular frameworks, employing expertise with Azure environment and other relevant Azure services.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and solution software solutions
- .Translate business requirements into technical specifications.
- Write clean, maintainable code using .NET programming languages.
- Apply industry best practices, including design and SOLID principles.
- Continuously optimize existing applications for efficiency and responsiveness.
Azure Cloud and DevOps Deployment
- Set up and maintain continuous integration/continuous deployment pipelines.
- Automate deployment processes to ensure efficient delivery of projects to productions.
Quality Software Development
- Ensure code quality through rigorous testing.
- Conduct peer reviews to maintain code standards.
- Document your work effectively.
Team Collaboration
- Work closely with your team lead and other team members.
- Participate in planning sessions to implement required functionality.
- Foster a collaborative and approachable team environment.
Your expertise:
- 7+ years’ experience as a Software Developer with proven experience in developing and maintaining web-based application and mobile apps with a strong emphasis on JavaScriptTypeScript and C#.
- Strong understanding of the MVC architecture. Well established skills in Web Services, RESTful APIs and other server-side integrations.
- Proven work experience as a .Net Developer with a strong understanding of Front-end technologies.
- Hands-on experience with markup languages.
- Experience with JavaScript/TypeScript, Angular, React.
- Familiarity with browser testing and debugging.
- In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development through to deployment).
- Understanding of layout aesthetics.
- Experience in C#, .Net Core, .Net Standard and .Net Framework.
- Experience in MS SQL Server.
- Experience in most web technologies, such as JSON, RESTful APIs, SOAP, XML, Bootstrap etc.
Qualifications required:
- Diploma or Bachelor’s Computer Science, Engineering, or equivalent.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent Position
- Location: Johannesburg – Hybrid
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery