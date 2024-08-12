Senior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a Senior Full Stack Software Developer to join our team. The Senior Full Stack Software Developer will play a pivotal role in our dynamic development team, contributing to the design, development, and maintenance of robust software solutions. This position is instrumental in driving innovation, ensuring code quality, and enhancing the overall efficiency and performance of our applications.

What you’ll do:

Full Stack Development:

Take ownership of end-to-end software development, from conception to deployment, covering both front-end and back-end aspects.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirements, architect scalable solutions, and implement feature-rich applications.

Technology Leadership:

Stay abreast of industry trends and emerging technologies, providing leadership in the adoption of best practices and cutting-edge tools.

Mentor and guide junior developers, fostering a culture of continuous learning and skill development within the team.

Take on a self-managed approach to projects and assigned work items.

Demonstrate the ability to manage your workload effectively, meeting project timelines and objectives.

System Architecture:

Contribute to the design and architecture of scalable and maintainable systems, ensuring adherence to industry standards and best practices.

Identify opportunities for system optimization and implement improvements to enhance overall performance.

Code Quality and Testing:

Implement and advocate for coding standards to ensure the production of high-quality, maintainable code.

Perform design and code reviews, actively contributing to maintaining high code quality, optimal performance, and application responsiveness.

Conduct thorough testing of applications, including unit testing, integration testing, and performance testing.

Collaboration and Communication:

Work closely with product managers, UI/UX designers, and other stakeholders to translate business requirements into technical solutions.

Communicate effectively within the development team and across departments, fostering a collaborative and transparent work environment.

Your expertise:

6+ years of proven experience as a Full Stack Developer with expertise in both front-end, services and back-end technologies.

Expert in C#, .Net, Azure DevOps, JSON, OOP, SQL, MVC, Web Services (Restful or WCF), Entity Framework, Unit Testing, SSRS, .Net Core, Visual Studio

Experience in various development methodologies and frameworks, e.g. WPF, MVC, ASP.Net

Experience in Agile Methodologies (Scrum)

Strong understanding of database management systems, API development, and cloud platforms.

Demonstrated ability to lead and mentor a team, fostering a positive and collaborative work culture.

Solid experience in designing, developing, and deploying RESTful services, secure coding practices, data encryption, hashing, sharding, separation of concerns.

Experience in build, test and deployment automation is advantageous

Qualifications required:

Diploma or Bachelor’s Computer Science, Engineering, or equivalent.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Johannesburg – Hybrid

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

