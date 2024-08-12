Senior Javascript Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 12, 2024

Are you a tech-savvy individual with a passion for cutting-edge technologies?

Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where innovation and collaboration are key? If so, we want you to join our team as a JavaScript Full Stack Developer!

We’re at the forefront of revolutionizing the digital landscape, and we’re seeking a talented individual like you to help drive our vision forward.

Joining our team means being part of a collaborative and innovative environment where your ideas are valued, and your skills are continually honed. If you’re ready to take your career to the next level and make a real impact in the world of technology, apply now and let’s build the future together!

If you have experience with:

  • AWS ECS and Lambda,
  • TypeScript/JavaScript,
  • Node.js,
  • React,
  • MongoDB,
  • Redis,
  • GraphQL,
  • Docker,
  • Docker Compose,
  • Antd,
  • GitHub/Bitbucket

As a Full Stack Developer with us, you’ll have the opportunity to:

  • Design, develop, and maintain cutting-edge platforms and applications.
  • Develop systems solutions that meet our high-quality and delivery standards.
  • Review code from your team members, ensuring top-notch quality.
  • Coach and provide training to colleagues and users as needed.
  • Create comprehensive user and operational manuals.
  • Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior team members.
  • Ensure software availability, maintainability, and scalability.
  • Actively participate in Agile ceremonies to drive continuous improvement.
  • Handle deployments and releases like a pro.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

