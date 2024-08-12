Senior Javascript Full Stack Developer

Are you a tech-savvy individual with a passion for cutting-edge technologies?
Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where innovation and collaboration are key? If so, we want you to join our team as a JavaScript Full Stack Developer!
We’re at the forefront of revolutionizing the digital landscape, and we’re seeking a talented individual like you to help drive our vision forward.
Joining our team means being part of a collaborative and innovative environment where your ideas are valued, and your skills are continually honed. If you’re ready to take your career to the next level and make a real impact in the world of technology, apply now and let’s build the future together!
If you have experience with:
- AWS ECS and Lambda,
- TypeScript/JavaScript,
- Node.js,
- React,
- MongoDB,
- Redis,
- GraphQL,
- Docker,
- Docker Compose,
- Antd,
- GitHub/Bitbucket
As a Full Stack Developer with us, you’ll have the opportunity to:
- Design, develop, and maintain cutting-edge platforms and applications.
- Develop systems solutions that meet our high-quality and delivery standards.
- Review code from your team members, ensuring top-notch quality.
- Coach and provide training to colleagues and users as needed.
- Create comprehensive user and operational manuals.
- Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior team members.
- Ensure software availability, maintainability, and scalability.
- Actively participate in Agile ceremonies to drive continuous improvement.
- Handle deployments and releases like a pro.
Hurry Now and Smash that Apply Button!!!
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years