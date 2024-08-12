Senior Services Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a seasoned Senior Services Developer who will be a member of the services integrations team, you will play a pivotal role in designing, developing, and maintaining robust and scalable solutions that enhance our services and integrations landscape. With a strong focus on Azure and C# within the .NET ecosystem, this position is integral to our organization’s success, contributing to the seamless integration of diverse systems and the delivery of high-quality services to our clients.
What you’ll do:
Azure Cloud Development
- Utilize experience in Azure services and features to architect and implement cloud-based solutions, ensuring scalability, reliability, and security.
- Develop Azure Functions, Logic Apps, and other serverless components to enhance the flexibility and efficiency of our services.
- Service Development with C#
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams, understanding business requirements and implementing services that align with organizational goals.
- Develop, enhance, and maintain microservices and APIs within the .NET framework, employing expertise with Azure App Service and other relevant Azure services.
Integration Solutions
- Design and implement integration solutions, connecting internal and external systems, and utilizing Azure Integration Services.
- Work closely with stakeholders to understand integration requirements and implement solutions using Azure Logic Apps, Service Bus, and other Azure integration tools.
Middleware and Message Queues
- Implement and maintain middleware solutions and message queues, utilizing Azure Service Bus or other Azure messaging services.
- Ensure the reliability and performance of message-based communication channels within the Azure environment.
Data Transformation and Mapping
- Develop data transformation and mapping processes using Azure Data Factory or other relevant Azure data services.
- Collaborate with data engineers to ensure data quality and accuracy throughout the integration process.
Monitoring and Optimization
- Implement monitoring solutions using Azure Monitor and other Azure DevOps tools to track the performance and health of services and integrations.
- Continuously optimize existing services and integrations for improved efficiency and responsiveness within the Azure environment.
Your expertise:
- 6+ years of proven experience in developing and maintaining services and integrations in a complex and dynamic environment, with a strong emphasis on Azure and C#.
- Proficiency in C# and hands-on experience with Azure services, including but not limited to Azure Functions, Logic Apps, Service Bus, Azure App Service, and Azure DevOps.
- Experience with middleware technologies, message queues, and API development within the Azure ecosystem.
- Strong understanding of data transformation, mapping, and integration patterns within Azure.
Qualifications required:
- Diploma or Bachelor’s Computer Science, Engineering, or equivalent.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent Position
- Location: Johannesburg – Hybrid
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery