Senior Services Developer

We are seeking a seasoned Senior Services Developer who will be a member of the services integrations team, you will play a pivotal role in designing, developing, and maintaining robust and scalable solutions that enhance our services and integrations landscape. With a strong focus on Azure and C# within the .NET ecosystem, this position is integral to our organization’s success, contributing to the seamless integration of diverse systems and the delivery of high-quality services to our clients.

What you’ll do:

Azure Cloud Development

Utilize experience in Azure services and features to architect and implement cloud-based solutions, ensuring scalability, reliability, and security.

Develop Azure Functions, Logic Apps, and other serverless components to enhance the flexibility and efficiency of our services.

Service Development with C# Collaborate with cross-functional teams, understanding business requirements and implementing services that align with organizational goals. Develop, enhance, and maintain microservices and APIs within the .NET framework, employing expertise with Azure App Service and other relevant Azure services.



Integration Solutions

Design and implement integration solutions, connecting internal and external systems, and utilizing Azure Integration Services.

Work closely with stakeholders to understand integration requirements and implement solutions using Azure Logic Apps, Service Bus, and other Azure integration tools.

Middleware and Message Queues

Implement and maintain middleware solutions and message queues, utilizing Azure Service Bus or other Azure messaging services.

Ensure the reliability and performance of message-based communication channels within the Azure environment.

Data Transformation and Mapping

Develop data transformation and mapping processes using Azure Data Factory or other relevant Azure data services.

Collaborate with data engineers to ensure data quality and accuracy throughout the integration process.

Monitoring and Optimization

Implement monitoring solutions using Azure Monitor and other Azure DevOps tools to track the performance and health of services and integrations.

Continuously optimize existing services and integrations for improved efficiency and responsiveness within the Azure environment.

Your expertise:

6+ years of proven experience in developing and maintaining services and integrations in a complex and dynamic environment, with a strong emphasis on Azure and C#.

Proficiency in C# and hands-on experience with Azure services, including but not limited to Azure Functions, Logic Apps, Service Bus, Azure App Service, and Azure DevOps.

Experience with middleware technologies, message queues, and API development within the Azure ecosystem.

Strong understanding of data transformation, mapping, and integration patterns within Azure.

Qualifications required:

Diploma or Bachelor’s Computer Science, Engineering, or equivalent.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Johannesburg – Hybrid

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position