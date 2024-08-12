Senior Services Developer

Aug 12, 2024

We are seeking a seasoned Senior Services Developer who will be a member of the services integrations team, you will play a pivotal role in designing, developing, and maintaining robust and scalable solutions that enhance our services and integrations landscape. With a strong focus on Azure and C# within the .NET ecosystem, this position is integral to our organization’s success, contributing to the seamless integration of diverse systems and the delivery of high-quality services to our clients.

What you’ll do:

Azure Cloud Development

  • Utilize experience in Azure services and features to architect and implement cloud-based solutions, ensuring scalability, reliability, and security.

  • Develop Azure Functions, Logic Apps, and other serverless components to enhance the flexibility and efficiency of our services.

  • Service Development with C#

    • Collaborate with cross-functional teams, understanding business requirements and implementing services that align with organizational goals.

    • Develop, enhance, and maintain microservices and APIs within the .NET framework, employing expertise with Azure App Service and other relevant Azure services.

Integration Solutions

  • Design and implement integration solutions, connecting internal and external systems, and utilizing Azure Integration Services.

  • Work closely with stakeholders to understand integration requirements and implement solutions using Azure Logic Apps, Service Bus, and other Azure integration tools.

Middleware and Message Queues

  • Implement and maintain middleware solutions and message queues, utilizing Azure Service Bus or other Azure messaging services.

  • Ensure the reliability and performance of message-based communication channels within the Azure environment.

Data Transformation and Mapping

  • Develop data transformation and mapping processes using Azure Data Factory or other relevant Azure data services.

  • Collaborate with data engineers to ensure data quality and accuracy throughout the integration process.

Monitoring and Optimization

  • Implement monitoring solutions using Azure Monitor and other Azure DevOps tools to track the performance and health of services and integrations.

  • Continuously optimize existing services and integrations for improved efficiency and responsiveness within the Azure environment.

Your expertise:

  • 6+ years of proven experience in developing and maintaining services and integrations in a complex and dynamic environment, with a strong emphasis on Azure and C#.

  • Proficiency in C# and hands-on experience with Azure services, including but not limited to Azure Functions, Logic Apps, Service Bus, Azure App Service, and Azure DevOps.

  • Experience with middleware technologies, message queues, and API development within the Azure ecosystem.

  • Strong understanding of data transformation, mapping, and integration patterns within Azure.

Qualifications required:

  • Diploma or Bachelor’s Computer Science, Engineering, or equivalent.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent Position

  • Location: Johannesburg – Hybrid

Desired Skills:

