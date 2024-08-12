Server Engineer

Ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of existing systems; develop and implement strategies for improving or further leveraging these systems.

Integrate servers, including e-mail, print, and backup servers and their associated software into enterprise systems.

Ensure system connectivity of all servers, shared software, Core Technologies, and other applications.

Perform server and security audits, system backup procedures, and other recovery processes

Troubleshoot incidents, determine root causes, and find/implement solutions for email related problems

Support of the Microsoft Exchange Environment

Minimum Requirements:

Matric or Grade 12

Related Degree/Diploma/Certificate

Microsoft Certification (MCITP) A+, Microsoft Certification (MCSE)

4-6 years of experience

Software troubleshooting experience Active Directory, Exchange, Netbackup, Veeam, VMware. windows server

Hardware troubleshooting experience on example: HP, Dell, Cisco server, blades, EVA and 3Par other storage

Working knowledge of a server operating systems

Desired Skills:

Server Engineer

itsupport

supportengineer

