Ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of existing systems; develop and implement strategies for improving or further leveraging these systems.
Integrate servers, including e-mail, print, and backup servers and their associated software into enterprise systems.
Ensure system connectivity of all servers, shared software, Core Technologies, and other applications.
Perform server and security audits, system backup procedures, and other recovery processes
Troubleshoot incidents, determine root causes, and find/implement solutions for email related problems
Support of the Microsoft Exchange Environment
Minimum Requirements:
Matric or Grade 12
Related Degree/Diploma/Certificate
Microsoft Certification (MCITP) A+, Microsoft Certification (MCSE)
4-6 years of experience
Software troubleshooting experience Active Directory, Exchange, Netbackup, Veeam, VMware. windows server
Hardware troubleshooting experience on example: HP, Dell, Cisco server, blades, EVA and 3Par other storage
Working knowledge of a server operating systems
Desired Skills:
- Server Engineer
- itsupport
- supportengineer