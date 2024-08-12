Systems Developer

Join a leader in the Consulting Industry who has reputable clients across various industries in the South African landscape!

Our client is a leader in providing services such as Cybersecurity and Access Management, Data Storage, Management and Custom Application Development.

You will have the opportunity to be permanently employed while having access to different clients and stakeholders. You will play a key role in in the documentation, development, installation, testing and maintenance of software systems, including integration related projects.

Requirements:

IT Tertiary Qualification will be advantageous

5+ years’ relevant experience (experience in the FMCG industry advantageous)

5+ years’ experience developing C# and .Net (including a minimum of 3 years’ experience using .Net Core)

5+ years’ experience developing WebAPI / web services / REST

5+ years’ working with MS SQL server / T-SQL or similar

5+ years’ experience in HTML, JavaScript/Typescript, CSS

5+ years’ experience in Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD)

5+ years’ experience developing web apps

Experience with Xamarin / Maui

Experience with Azure DevOps

Valid drivers license – Code 08

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Systems Developer

DevOps

Cyber Security

HTML

JavaScript

Learn more/Apply for this position