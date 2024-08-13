Backend Developer Team Lead – Western Cape Oakdale

As Backend Team Lead, you guide multiple developers and multiple projects. You will interface with all departments and stakeholders as you ensure the success of your projects and the

development team as a whole. You are responsible for the success of your reports and achieve it by mentoring, challenging and supporting them. You consider the impact of your decisions

across multiple teams and connected systems, and proactively solve problems before they occur, while advancing strategic initiatives and company goals.

You lead technical decision making, lead initiatives and meetings within the team and outside it, and motivate and empower your teammates and reports to achieve a higher level of performance. You may also lead a particular technology discipline area within the organization and are responsible for the quality and success of projects within that discipline.

As Backend Team Lead, you are responsible for the success of multiple projects which may consist of several team members across various disciplines.

Responsibilities:

Write efficient, readable, well-tested code to accomplish tasks and solve technical problems;

Breakdown and prioritize tasks within projects and provide required direction to team members and reports to successfully meet deadlines;

Provide consistent and ongoing leadership and support to reports and mentor reports to achieve career and long-term objectives;

Communicate effectively within your team, with your manager, with other teams and with key company stakeholders;

Review and provide feedback on the code of your teammates;

Work with individuals and project teams to accurately estimate technical level of effort based on provided requirements

Participate in the hiring process and interviews, and provide clear and concise feedback on candidates;

Prioritize tasks within projects and provide required direction to team members and reports to achieve project-level, department-level and company-level goals;

Participate and provide valuable contributions in department-wide planning and initiatives;

Mentor other developers to help them learn new technologies, languages or how to grow as developers;

Onboard new hires to accelerate the learning process;

Provide timely and thoughtful feedback, recognition and reviews to reports;

Understand the side effects and trickledown impact, both current and future, of the changes and decisions you make;

Identify large roadblocks, lead research and implementation of solutions in line with operational goals;

Initiate, guide and build development workflow processes and documentation;

Successfully and fairly delegate work to reports to ensure efficient and high-quality work;

Effectively manage the concerns of your reports and facilitate resolutions in a timely manner;

Lead a technology discipline area within the department and be responsible for its standardization and evolution (optional).

Collaborate with other development team members and other departments to drive innovation and help define internal standards; participate too in self-directed learning, tech groups and workshops to learn new technologies and expand knowledge.

Requirements:

College Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or a related field or equivalent;

5+ years Professional Software or Website Development experience;

Experience with at least one object-oriented programming language, managing structures, list, maps. Preferable to have experience at least in one of the next languages: C#, Java, Javascript (Node), Python, and/or one of the next microservices/back-end framework: .NET core, Spring Framework, Quarkus, [URL Removed] Fastify, Koa, [URL Removed] Django, Flask, FastAPI;

Programming experience with Python is preferred, with frameworks like Django, Flask, FastAPI;

Strong design patterns knowledge: SOLID patterns, YAGNI, KISS, Clean Architecture, Domain Driven Design (DDD);

Open to remote or relocation options

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Website Development

Degree

