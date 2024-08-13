BI Developer (Perm/Contract) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

SUPPORT the data services and business strategy of a service provider of Quality Certification and Cold Chain Management seeking a forward-thinking & solutions-driven BI Developer to join its team. You will also design the data model and transform data to be used for meaningful analytics while ensuring the integrity of data across multiple applications. Applicants will require a Degree or National Diploma in Information Systems/Computer Science or Applied Mathematics with Certifications in the Microsoft stack of tools & completed courses in STAR Schema and DevSecOps. You will need 3 years work experience in the following: Data Analysis and Report Development, SQL, Data Warehouse design, STAR Schema Data Modelling, UAT and deployment, DevSecOps processes and Excel.

DUTIES:

Design the data model and transform data to be used for meaningful analytics.

Support and maintain the reporting environments and data platforms.

Ensure integrity of data across multiple applications.

Assist in ensuring alignment of BI technologies with strategic objectives.

Ensure compliance with company policies and procedures.

Assist in the development of junior colleagues.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree or National Diploma in an IT-related field computer related or numerical qualification i.e. Information Systems, Computer Science, Applied Mathematics etc .

Certifications in Microsoft stack of tools.

Completed STAR Schema methodology course.

Completed DevSecOps course.

Experience/Skills –

3 Years experience in the following:

Data Analysis and Report Development.

Data using SQL, understanding of Data Warehouse design.

Coding using BI technologies and programming language for data warehouses – to populate data into the Data Warehouse.

STAR Schema Data Modelling.

UAT and deployment.

Maintaining a Data Warehouse environment.

Working in a BI team using the Agile methodology and DevSecOps processes.

Excel proficiency.

Additional:

Knowledge of data integrity checking in the development life cycle.

Knowledge of the data preparation for data visualisation.

Knowledge of developing analytics using data visualisation tools.

Knowledge of how to troubleshoot failures in the data landscape.

Desirable –

Microsoft stack of tools i.e. SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, T-SQL, Azure.

Experience in Master Data systems.

Experience in other BI technologies.

Knowledge in using multiple programming languages.

Database Administration knowledge.

Knowledge of POPIA or related statutes.

Keen interest in data and software.

ATTRIBUTES:

Critical thinking.

Explain technical information to non-technical individuals and/ audience.

Analytical skills.

Solution orientated.

COMMENTS:

