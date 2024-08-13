Are you passionate about translating business needs into actionable solutions? We’re seeking a skilled Business Analyst to join our dynamic team on remote basis.
Job Responsibilities:
Requirement Elicitation and Analysis:
- Collaborate with stakeholders to understand objectives and challenges.
- Document and analyze business requirements and processes.
- Translate requirements into functional specifications.
Solution Design:
- Design innovative solutions aligned with strategic goals.
- Ensure alignment with technological capabilities.
- Assist in modeling business processes and system architectures.
Stakeholder Communication:
- Act as a liaison between business and technology teams.
- Communicate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
- Present findings and project updates to diverse audiences.
Documentation:
- Create detailed documentation including requirements and process flows.
- Maintain accurate project documentation.
- Draft project proposals and presentations.
- Project Management:
- Define project scope, objectives, and deliverables.
- Assist in project planning and resource allocation.
- Monitor project progress and communicate effectively.
Quality Assurance:
- Participate in testing and validation of solutions.
- Ensure delivered solutions meet quality standards.
Process Improvement:
- Identify and recommend process enhancements.
- Assist in implementing improvements.
Organizational Alignment:
- Reports directly to the managing director.
- Collaborates with Dev team, IT team, and management team.
Job Qualifications and Experience Required :
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems or related field (Honors degree preferred).
- 3+ years of experience as a Business Analyst in the fintech or financial sector.
- Strong knowledge of fintech and financial markets.
- Relevant Business Analysis certifications.
- Experience with payment systems is advantageous.
- Knowledge of the Zambian financial markets is beneficial.
Desired Skills:
- fintech
- Business analysis
- Process Modelling
- Business Process
- Quality Assurance
- Process Improvement
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours