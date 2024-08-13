Business Analyst

Are you passionate about translating business needs into actionable solutions? We’re seeking a skilled Business Analyst to join our dynamic team on remote basis.

Job Responsibilities:

Requirement Elicitation and Analysis:

Collaborate with stakeholders to understand objectives and challenges.

Document and analyze business requirements and processes.

Translate requirements into functional specifications.

Solution Design:

Design innovative solutions aligned with strategic goals.

Ensure alignment with technological capabilities.

Assist in modeling business processes and system architectures.

Stakeholder Communication:

Act as a liaison between business and technology teams.

Communicate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Present findings and project updates to diverse audiences.

Documentation:

Create detailed documentation including requirements and process flows.

Maintain accurate project documentation.

Draft project proposals and presentations.

Project Management:

Define project scope, objectives, and deliverables.

Assist in project planning and resource allocation.

Monitor project progress and communicate effectively.

Quality Assurance:

Participate in testing and validation of solutions.

Ensure delivered solutions meet quality standards.

Process Improvement:

Identify and recommend process enhancements.

Assist in implementing improvements.

Organizational Alignment:

Reports directly to the managing director.

Collaborates with Dev team, IT team, and management team.

Job Qualifications and Experience Required :

Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems or related field (Honors degree preferred).

3+ years of experience as a Business Analyst in the fintech or financial sector.

Strong knowledge of fintech and financial markets.

Relevant Business Analysis certifications.

Experience with payment systems is advantageous.

Knowledge of the Zambian financial markets is beneficial.

Desired Skills:

fintech

Business analysis

Process Modelling

Business Process

Quality Assurance

Process Improvement

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

Learn more/Apply for this position