Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 13, 2024

Are you passionate about translating business needs into actionable solutions? We’re seeking a skilled Business Analyst to join our dynamic team on remote basis.

Job Responsibilities:
Requirement Elicitation and Analysis:

  • Collaborate with stakeholders to understand objectives and challenges.
  • Document and analyze business requirements and processes.
  • Translate requirements into functional specifications.

Solution Design:

  • Design innovative solutions aligned with strategic goals.
  • Ensure alignment with technological capabilities.
  • Assist in modeling business processes and system architectures.

Stakeholder Communication:

  • Act as a liaison between business and technology teams.
  • Communicate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
  • Present findings and project updates to diverse audiences.

Documentation:

  • Create detailed documentation including requirements and process flows.
  • Maintain accurate project documentation.
  • Draft project proposals and presentations.
  • Project Management:
  • Define project scope, objectives, and deliverables.
  • Assist in project planning and resource allocation.
  • Monitor project progress and communicate effectively.

Quality Assurance:

  • Participate in testing and validation of solutions.
  • Ensure delivered solutions meet quality standards.

Process Improvement:

  • Identify and recommend process enhancements.
  • Assist in implementing improvements.

Organizational Alignment:

  • Reports directly to the managing director.
  • Collaborates with Dev team, IT team, and management team.

Job Qualifications and Experience Required :

  • Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems or related field (Honors degree preferred).
  • 3+ years of experience as a Business Analyst in the fintech or financial sector.
  • Strong knowledge of fintech and financial markets.
  • Relevant Business Analysis certifications.
  • Experience with payment systems is advantageous.
  • Knowledge of the Zambian financial markets is beneficial.

Desired Skills:

  • fintech
  • Business analysis
  • Process Modelling
  • Business Process
  • Quality Assurance
  • Process Improvement

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

