Database Administrator – Gauteng Centurion

Join Our Tech Revolution: SQL Database Guru Wanted!

Are you a SQL superstar with a passion for turning data into dynamite solutions? Do you thrive on optimizing, designing, and maintaining SQL databases? If you’re ready to dive deep into the world of databases and make a massive impact, we want you!

Who We’re Looking For:

We’re on the hunt for a dynamic and experienced SQL Database Architect to join our team and rock our database world!

If you have 7-10 years of hands-on experience with MS Server and MS SQL, and can manage availability, replication, and disaster recovery like a pro, keep reading!

What You’ll Be Rocking (Duties:)

Design & Optimize: Take charge of designing, clustering, maintaining, and upgrading our SQL database environment. Your creative solutions will keep us ahead of the game!

Technical Solutions: Translate business needs into cutting-edge technical solutions. You’ll be the bridge between business and technology, making sure everything functions like a well-oiled machine.

Collaboration: Work closely with other tech teams and developers to ensure our systems are top-notch. Teamwork makes the dream work, right?

High Availability: Master SQL Always On availability groups and multi-node SQL clusters. Your expertise will ensure we’re always up and running.

Data Warehouse Savvy: Bring your knowledge of SQL Data Warehouses to the table and help us manage and leverage our data more effectively.

What You Bring to the Table (Requirements):

7-10 years of experience with MS Server and MS SQL.

Proven experience with availability, replication, and disaster recovery.

Hands-on expertise with SQL Always On availability groups and multi-node SQL clusters.

Deep understanding of SQL Data Warehousing.

If you’re ready to take the reins of our SQL database environment and show us what you’ve got, apply now and let’s create some data magic together!

Apply Today & Be the SQL Star We’ve Been Waiting For!

Ready to transform data into brilliance? We’re excited to meet you!

Desired Skills:

SQL

MS server

MS SQL

SQL integration

