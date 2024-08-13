DTP Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

The Company is currently recruiting a DTP Manager to work within our Packaging studio. The role will be based at the Company Head Office in Cape Town and report directly to the Creative Manager (Packaging).

DTP Manager

Minimum Requirements:

Matric (Grade 12)

Minimum of 6 years experience in Packaging Desktop Publishing (desirable in retail/FMCG marketing), with at least 3 years experience in graphic design

Responsibilities:

To oversee and manage all Packaging DTP Operators

To ensure style guides, business processes, daily deliverables and technical industry standards are met with precision

To ensure that all checks are 100% accurate against style guides

To ensure thorough and meticulous repro checking all internal and external artwork ensuring accuracy of all final print ready artworks

To sign off on printers proofs

To advise on cost-effective print specs and print formats

To ensure the delivery of artwork according to the critical path and deadlines

To ensure all design disciplines are followed i.e. line rules, image corrections, retouching and final art checks

To review and edit text, graphics, or other materials created by writers and designers

To check page proofs and artwork to eliminate errors and make sure that the design looks right

To ensure and support the final artwork branding elements and packaging

To ensure interpretation and alignment to all briefs whilst maintaining the Company brand consistency

To ensure the rollout the of all artwork and packaging into the entities

To deliver specified outcomes and provide others with expert advice while working within established brand programs and briefs

To deliver on final mock-ups Management skills per brief, per sku, before final artworks are sent to print

To maintain the Packaging Server archives, filing all artwork in a systematic, easy-to-navigate way and saving all external supplier final packaged artworks

To provide a strong support base to Packaging Creative Head to maintain brand consistency and set high design standards across The Company Private Label.

Desired Skills:

DTP

Manager

Packaging

Design

Learn more/Apply for this position