DTP Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

The Company is currently recruiting a DTP Manager to work within our Packaging studio. The role will be based at the Company Head Office in Cape Town and report directly to the Creative Manager (Packaging).
DTP Manager
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric (Grade 12)
- Minimum of 6 years experience in Packaging Desktop Publishing (desirable in retail/FMCG marketing), with at least 3 years experience in graphic design
Responsibilities:
- To oversee and manage all Packaging DTP Operators
- To ensure style guides, business processes, daily deliverables and technical industry standards are met with precision
- To ensure that all checks are 100% accurate against style guides
- To ensure thorough and meticulous repro checking all internal and external artwork ensuring accuracy of all final print ready artworks
- To sign off on printers proofs
- To advise on cost-effective print specs and print formats
- To ensure the delivery of artwork according to the critical path and deadlines
- To ensure all design disciplines are followed i.e. line rules, image corrections, retouching and final art checks
- To review and edit text, graphics, or other materials created by writers and designers
- To check page proofs and artwork to eliminate errors and make sure that the design looks right
- To ensure and support the final artwork branding elements and packaging
- To ensure interpretation and alignment to all briefs whilst maintaining the Company brand consistency
- To ensure the rollout the of all artwork and packaging into the entities
- To deliver specified outcomes and provide others with expert advice while working within established brand programs and briefs
- To deliver on final mock-ups Management skills per brief, per sku, before final artworks are sent to print
- To maintain the Packaging Server archives, filing all artwork in a systematic, easy-to-navigate way and saving all external supplier final packaged artworks
- To provide a strong support base to Packaging Creative Head to maintain brand consistency and set high design standards across The Company Private Label.
Desired Skills:
- DTP
- Manager
- Packaging
- Design