Full Stack Software Engineer

Hire Resolve’s client is seeking a highly skilled Full Stack Software Engineer to join their team and drive innovation in their cloud-based solutions.

Responsibilities:

Lead and manage a team of software engineers, guiding them through the development lifecycle and ensuring the successful delivery of high-quality software solutions.

Design, develop, and maintain full-stack applications, utilizing a variety of modern programming languages.

Leverage extensive experience with AWS and cloud-native architectures to build scalable, reliable, and efficient solutions.

Implement DevOps practices including CI/CD pipelines, infrastructure as code, and automated testing to streamline development and deployment processes.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders to define project requirements and deliver solutions that meet business needs.

Solve complex problems and make informed decisions in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Stay current with emerging technologies and best practices to continuously improve software development processes.

Requirements:

At least five years of proven experience in full-stack software engineering and DevOps in a cloud-native environment.

Strong leadership skills with a track record of successfully managing and mentoring software engineering teams.

Extensive experience with AWS and a deep understanding of cloud-native architectures and best practices.

Proficiency in a variety of modern programming languages, with deep expertise in at least one. Experience with Go, TypeScript, and Python is beneficial.

Solid understanding of DevOps principles and practices, including CI/CD, infrastructure as code, and automated testing.

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to make informed decisions under pressure.

Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.

A passion for technology and a commitment to delivering high-quality software solutions.

Benefits:

Desired Skills:

