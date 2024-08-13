IT Application Manager at Red Ember Recruitment (PTY) Ltd – Western Cape Cape Town

Red Ember Recruitment is looking for IT Application Manager to join a very dynamic company in SA.

As the Applications Manager, you will have overall accountability for the delivery of IT services, technical advancements, and security. Your focus will be on providing and maintaining a robust long-term information system architecture for our Shared Services applications. While you won’t have direct reports, you will collaborate closely with third-party service providers to ensure efficient service delivery

This role reports directly to the Head of Shared Services

Application Management and Support

Implement and maintain shared service application solutions, including Service Desk, HR systems, and Finance systems that facilitate the digitalisation of shared services processes and provide relevant, timely reports to our internal teams and customers.

Manage vendor relationships with third-party service providers.

Oversee the design, enablement, and delivery of core shared services applications

Ensure seamless integration of interfaces between different systems.

Collaborate with relevant stakeholders on procurement, innovation, evolution, change management, and maintenance of Information Systems architecture.

Provide user administration support.

Perform system configuration and maintenance tasks.

Generate relevant reports.

Manage software licenses.

Information System Projects

Lead and contribute to strategic IS projects.

Govern the software development life cycle.

Governance and Security

Implement data governance principles.

Manage security, compliance, cybersecurity, incident management, and GITC audit compliance.

System Optimization and Training

Optimize application performance and ensure applications are used to their full capabilities.

Provide training and communication to end-users.

Understand hosting environments for applications.

Customer Excellence

Work closely with stakeholders to set clear expectations.

Strive to exceed agreed-upon service standards.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field. (Essential)

Proven experience in application management, preferably within a shared services environment.

ITIL Certification (Essential)

Familiarity with agile project management methodologies.

Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills

Establish ITIL systems and processes to support our shared services model.

Design and implement policies, principles, procedures, governance, and risk management frameworks for efficient IT operations.

BenefitsMedical Aid, pension fund, Life cover, Prov fund

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

We are passionate professionals driven to provide Payroll and HR solutions that deliver true business value to your organisation.

Our proven track record and expertise will enable you to maximise your return on investment on any Sage Payroll & HR implementation.

Partner with a Talent Team that suits your customised needs. Recruiting top talent is a powerful and reliable foundation of strength in any business. When partnered with the best recruitment team, it’s an opportunity for long-term growth, and can bring companies a competitive advantage in their industry.

Red Ember Technology is a Certified Sage Platinum Business Partner, here to support any Sage client with the extra value-added services to complement and support their Sage products.

The Red Ember Recruitment team has combined Payroll, HR and Finance industry-specific experience, customised to the Sage products, as well as vast experience supporting various other products and industries.

Red Ember Recruitment can assist on any level of recruitment, from Interns to Executive placements, bulk recruitment, response handling, or specialised headhunting.



