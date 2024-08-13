IT Technician
Duties include:
- Support , Maintain IT function in production across shifts
- Attend to Hardware, operating systems , software and network repairs relating to production IT points
- Assisting in all critical IT production points
- Maintain necessary levels of spare parts
- Maintain critical backup for local data
- Implement Maintenance plans for IT equipment
Minimum Requirements:
- Senior certificate
- Comptia A+ or Comptia N+ or relevant IT Diploma.
- Experience: Relevant experience in PC hardware, PC operating Systems, PC Networking hardware and LAN hardware and all PC peripherals
- Willing to work shifts
- Own transport
- Preference given to residents of Uitenhage and surrounding areas
Desired Skills:
- Hardware
- Information Systems
- Shift Scheduling
- Software