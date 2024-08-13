Java Developer (Expert) – 2867

Aug 13, 2024

Java Developer with Degree and 10 years+ experience in on premise virtualisation technology and manual / automated testing required for a reputable global company

  • Proficient in core Java concepts, including object-oriented programming (OOP), multithreading, and exception handling.
  • Strong understanding of Java fundamentals, such as collections, generics, and IO.
  • Expertise in Java frameworks like Spring (Core, MVC, Boot, etc.) for building enterprise-level applications.
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
  • Scrum and Kanban
  • JUnit or TestNG
  • Knowledge of Mainframe2Java Code conversion tools like Astadia, Heirloom, Blueage
  • ORM Frameworks
  • Design code conversion platform to migrate applications from Cobol or PL1 to Java
  • AWS Cloud
  • Angular / React / [URL Removed] send CV to: [Email Address Removed]

    Desired Skills:

    • Java Developer
    • OOP
    • Java framework Spring
    • AWS Cloud

