Microsoft Power Platform Developer

Background

The robotic process automation (RPA) CoE was established with the short to medium aim of using robotic process automation of business processes to unlock business value. At the same time the need exists to expand the use of the Microsoft Power Platform capabilities within the Organisation to respond to the immediate needs of business where low code/no-code software can be used to develop and deploy automations quickly and in an agile fashion.

Objectives of this Scope of Work

The main purpose of this position is to take responsibility for the development and maintenance of the Organisation cases for automation using Microsoft Power Platform low-code or no code tools. The tools include Microsoft Power Apps, Microsoft Power Automate, Microsoft Power Virtual Agent and Microsoft AI Builder. The development and maintenance will include, but is not limited to:

Delivery of solutions based on an agile methodology (scrum).

Adopt the Microsoft best practices for delivery of business process automations.

Adhere to security standards of the Organisation.

Participate in sprints to delivery minimum viable products (MVPs) to business.

Conduct bi-weekly development reviews with business units.

Participate in retrospectives to improve development process.

Document proposed business solutions.

Manage code releases.

Compile Release Notes

Compile Change Request documentation.

Adhere to the Organisation Change advisory board standards.

Perform developer and user acceptance testing.

Perform process profiling and assessment (if needed).

Perform after hours support, when required.

Desired Skills:

analytical skills

service orientation

Decision Making

Verbal And Written Communication

problem solving and analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance

areas:

– Development and Support of Microsoft Power platforms solutions:

– Resolve logged service, incident and problem requests (aligned to Organisation RPA CoE SLA’s to business)

– Resolve simple and medium complexity development requests

– Perform bug fixes across the Microsoft Power Platform developed solutions.

– Ensuring business continuity with respect to all business activities linked to the power platform automations developed.

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

– a Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification

– Good understanding of coding principles

– Knowledge of the software development lifecycle

– Good understanding of software development

– Basic knowledge of working in a low code environment

– basic knowledge of:

– VBA Skills

Competencies:

– analytical skills

– service orientation

– decision making

– verbal and written communication

– time and work management

– problem solving and analysis,

– contribute to team success,

– solid knowledge of the Software Development lifecycle; and coding

– Motivated self-starter

– Qualifications/ Certification:

– a Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification.

– a B degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent

The following will be an added advantage:

– Microsoft Power Platform Certification

Producing the following artefacts:

– Process Definition Document (PDD)

– Software Design Document (SDD)

– Unit testing document

– Operational handbook (OHB)

– Deployment documents (PDI)

– Release Notes

– Change Request documentation,

– Working Microsoft Power Platform Automations

