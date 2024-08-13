Mid-Senior Backend Developer (CPT Hybrid) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

ARCHITECT, build and maintain high-performance and scalable web applications as the next Mid-Senior Backend Developer sought by a rapidly growing Digital Marketing Powerhouse. The ideal candidate will fit seamlessly into the team, taking responsibility for the architecture, development and maintenance of bespoke software applications. You will require a Degree in Computer Science or equivalent or relevant industry experience of at least 4+ years. You must be an expert using Laravel PHP, HTML, CSS & JavaScript. You also need proficiency with Laravel-specific frameworks such as Laravel Sail, InertiaJS, PrimeVue. Your other tech tools should include MySQL, Postgres, MongoDB, Linux (Ubuntu), Apache, Nginx, PHP-FPM, GitHub, GitHub pipelines, composer, npm/yarn package managers and Cloud hosting AWS & GCP.

DUTIES:

Take a key Technical Lead on some projects, contributing to the development of new features, fixing bugs and issues.

Work on bespoke web applications, taking direction from both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Take ownership of new features as well as maintain existing ones.

Review code from other team members and make a key contribution to the entire development lifecycle.

Be involved from conception to delivery and make every effort to meet the agreed outcomes in order to help the business achieve its strategy in a cost-effective manner.

REQUIREMENTS:

Degree in Computer Science (or related) or relevant industry experience (4+ Years).

Expert with Backend languages such as Laravel PHP.

High proficiency with Frontend languages and tools such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript.

Proficiency with Laravel-specific frameworks such as Laravel Sail, InertiaJS, PrimeVue.

Familiarity with Frontend tools and frameworks such as [URL Removed] Tailwind CSS, Webpack, Nuxt, ReactJS.

Familiarity with database technology such as MySQL, Postgres, MongoDB and Cloud hosting (AWS, GCP). .

Good working knowledge of Linux (Ubuntu) and associated hosting software (Apache, Nginx, PHP-FPM).

Working knowledge of GitHub, GitHub pipelines, composer, npm/yarn package managers.

Advantageous –

Previous experience with AWS or Google Cloud platform.

ATTRIBUTES:

You must be able to use your own initiative in order to balance the priorities of the business in a fast-paced environment.

Strong organisational skills and the ability to work alone or in a team.

Able to self-manage and self-prioritise based on business needs and deadlines.

Excellent communication skills.

Good problem-solving skills.

Strong attention to detail.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Mid

Senior

Backend

Learn more/Apply for this position