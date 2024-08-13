SAP FICO Consultant 1519 (KG)

Aug 13, 2024

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Fair knowledge across all SAP modules

  • Initial focus on master data.

  • Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.

  • The following functional skills are essential:

  • Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.

  • Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.

  • Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customised developments objects.

  • Preparation of test cases and user manuals.

  • Support experience

  • S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous

  • Solution Manager experience will be advantageous

  • SAP Module Configuration

  • Development documentation

  • Analyse and solve SAP Module issues

  • Conduct SAP Module process configuration

  • Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation

  • Integration between other SAP and non-SAP Solutions

  • Analytical and problem solving skills

  • Communication and Presentation skills

  • Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles

  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • SAP Certification

  • Bachelor’s degree in IT or Accounting

  • 6 years+ experience

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • SAP FICO (SAP S/4 HANA advantageous)

  • SAP SD (Advantageous)

  • SAP FIORI (Advantageous)

  • SAP MDG – Master Data Governance (Advantageous)

  • SAP VMS (Advantageous)

  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • SAP ABAP, Modelling & UI5 Knowledge (Advantageous)

  • German speaking (advantageous)

  • Flexibility to work some weekends / shifts or longer hours if required.

  • Experienced in Agile Methodology (advantageous)

  • Experienced in using Agile Tools such as Confluence and JIRA (advantageous)

  • Experienced in using Test Tools such as HP ALM and JIRA (X-Ray) (advantageous)

  • Flexibility to travel abroad

